Dogecoin raced to the top five slots amongst cryptos globally after a 400% rally the week ending April 21 with a market cap of $50 billion. Sparking the rally was Elon Musk’s tweet in a meme “doge barking at the moon.” Dogecoin’s price spiked from 10 cents on April 14 to $0.32 on April 21, with a record 1421% surge in trading volumes. Signalling a cryptocurrency wave that has taken over parts of the world, Dogecoin’s market cap is now greater than Ford Motor and Kraft Heinz. On April 20, Dogecoin price surged nearly 25% in the past 24 hours to beat Tether to the top 5 slots.