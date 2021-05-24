newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Hecate Energy Begins Construction Work on Solar Projects Worth 600 MW

By Saur News Bureau
saurenergy.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHecate Energy announced today that construction has commenced on two solar projects totaling 600 megawatts. In Falls County, Texas, Hecate developed the solar and battery storage project, Roseland Solar, from inception and transferred it to the North American subsidiary of a European utility in March. In Highland County, Ohio, Hecate developed the New Market Solar project and transferred it to Canadian utility Algonquin Power & Utilities in May. Construction has started at both projects. The announcement follows last week’s announcement that global energy company Repsol acquired a 40% interest in Chicago-based Hecate Energy.

www.saurenergy.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solar Energy#Energy System#Energy Development#Energy Production#North American#European#Canadian#Roseland Solar Storage#Hecate Energy#Operations#Guggenheim Securities#Llc#Winston Strawn Llp#Pjm Interconnection#Ercot#The Southwest Power Pool#Wecc#The Low Carbon Generation#Objectiv#Cliftonlarsonallen Llp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Solar Power
Related
Kentucky Staterenewablesnow.com

Acciona gets nod for 188-MW Kentucky solar park to supply Amazon

May 27 (Renewables Now) - Spain’s Acciona SA (BME:ANA) has received approval from regulators of Kentucky to build a 188-MW solar farm in the US state’s Fleming County, it said earlier this week. The Kentucky Siting Board has awarded the Spanish group a certificate to construct the Fleming County photovoltaic...
Dallas, TXpower-grid.com

DISTRIBUTECH International announces Host Utility, partnerships to support the industry’s navigation of the energy transition

DISTRIBUTECH International, the leading annual transmission and distribution event, is pleased to announce its Host Utility Oncor, as well as partnerships with the California Energy Storage Alliance (CESA), Forth, Smart Energy Consumer Collaborative (SECC) and Vehicle-Grid Integration Council (VGIC), for its 2022 event taking place Jan. 26-28 in Dallas, Texas. DISTRIBUTECH will be co-located for the first time with POWERGEN International, the world’s largest power generation event.
Energy Industryrenewablesnow.com

Sembcorp to quadruple renewables capacity to 10 GW by 2025

May 27 (Renewables Now) - Singapore-based Sembcorp Industries Ltd (SGX:U96) today unveiled a strategic plan to shift its portfolio from brown to green that includes quadrupling renewable energy capacity to 10 GW by 2025 from 2.6 GW in 2020. The company, which following the demerger with Sembcorp Marine in September...
Energy Industryrenewablesnow.com

Falck signs solar PPA linked to 41-MW project in Italy

May 28 (Renewables Now) - Italy's Falck Renewables SpA (BIT:FKR) said on Thursday it has signed a corporate power purchase agreement (PPA) for around 70% of the electricity generated by a 41.1-MW solar project in Apulia. The buyer, Belgian-based chemicals company Solvay SA (EBR:SOLB), will purchase power from the photovoltaic...
Energy IndustryPV Tech

SEIA forms energy storage advocacy branch

US trade body the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) has started a new advocacy programme for the fast-growing energy storage sector. Called the Storage Advocacy Network, the venture will act as a separate branch of the SEIA and focus on advocating for federal and state-level policies that support the energy storage sector’s development, as well as sector-specific research and events.
Trafficsolarbuildermag.com

Check out this solar canopy-mounted electric bus charger from AMPLY Power, Duke Energy

As public transit fleets evaluate bus electrification to meet zero-emission goals, costly and lengthy construction timelines can hamper deployment. To meet this need, AMPLY Power is working with Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions to expand fleet electrification offerings, including the first commercially available combination solar canopy and overhead electric vehicle charging solution covered by a PPA leasing and financing model. The field-tested solution, enabled by the patent-pending Pantograph In-Depot Equipment (PIDE) Canopy Mount, allows fleets to reduce the cost of EV charging while leveraging renewable electricity.
Energy Industryenergy-storage.news

US solar-storage projects that decarbonise, save energy costs from Ameresco, ENGIE and Invinity

A few years ago, any project with over half a megawatt of battery storage was rare and significant enough to be immediately worthy of consideration for coverage on Energy-Storage.news. Not long after that, about five or six years ago, there would comfortably be two or maybe three projects a week from around the world that exceeded the megawatt mark and one or two that might exceed 10MW.
Maryland Statesolarpowerworldonline.com

CleanChoice Energy now enrolling subscribers for 2-MW Maryland community solar project

CleanChoice Energy, a cleantech company that empowers people and businesses to access climate solutions, is accepting subscriptions for a 2-MW Dorchester County community solar project, Glassywing Solar. Once complete, the new community solar project will allow several hundred Delmarva Power customers to support local jobs, environmental protection and strengthen community solar while saving up to 10% on their utility bills.
Energy Industryrenewablesnow.com

Guinea’s first grid-connected solar project signs PPA

May 26 (Renewables Now) - The 40-MW Khoumagueli solar project in Guinea has taken a step forward with the signing of a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Electricite de Guinee (EDG). The independent power producer (IPP) project will be the first grid-connected photovoltaic (PV) array in Guinea. The PPA...
Energy Industryoffshore-energy.biz

Woodside to bring solar energy to Pluto LNG

Australian energy major Woodside plans to bring 50 megawatts of solar energy to Pluto LNG facility for Western Australia’s Burrup Peninsula green energy push. Woodside follows the vision to build a large-scale supply of renewable energy to existing and future industry on the Burrup Peninsula, Woodside acting CEO Meg O’Neill says. She sees the region as uniquely placed to capitalise on the state’s renewable energy resources and the willingness of industry, government and other key stakeholders to cooperate on new energy opportunities.
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Talesun Solar to Supply 127 MW to CPV in the US

The China Jiangsu based leading PV module manufacturer, Talesun Solar announced recently that the company has signed agreement with leading electric power generation development and asset management company, Competitive Power Ventures (CPV), for 127MW PV module supply to Maple Hill Solar, a solar power generation facility in Portage Township, Pennsylvania State.
Energy Industrysaurenergy.com

IFC Supports Wind Projects to Advance Renewable Energy in Vietnam

As Vietnam transitions to cleaner low-carbon power generation to help meet the country’s growing demand for electricity, IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, is funding the development and construction of two wind power projects in Central Vietnam. IFC is providing a financing package of $57 million to Thuan...
Energy Industryrenewablesnow.com

Arise selling 242 MW of Swedish wind projects to TRIG, InfraRed

May 27 (Renewables Now) - Swedish wind power company Arise AB (STO:ARISE) has agreed to sell a 242-MW portfolio of Swedish shovel-ready onshore wind projects to The Renewables Infrastructure Group Ltd (LON:TRIG) and funds managed by investment manager InfraRed. The deal will be executed via the sale of Krange Vind...
Lansing, MIWLUC

EGLE: $492K awarded statewide for community energy efficiency, solar projects

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Twenty-six Community Energy Management (CEM) program grants, totaling $492,145, were awarded Wednesday by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE). The grants will finance energy efficiency upgrades and other energy-related projects. “Reducing energy waste saves money, saves energy, makes us healthier and improves...