BASF & RWE to Build a 2GW Offshore Wind & H2 Project in Ludwigshafen

By Saur News Bureau
saurenergy.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGerman chemicals giant BASF and energy company RWE presented a project idea on Friday to build an additional offshore wind farm with a capacity of 2 GW to provide the Ludwigshafen chemical site with green electricity and enable CO2-free production of hydrogen. The aim is to electrify the production processes for basic chemicals, which are currently based on fossil fuels, to cut emissions at Germany’s most energy-intensive industrial site.

www.saurenergy.com
