Marubeni and EGCB to Jointly Develop Feni Solar Plant in Bangladesh
Marubeni Corporation (hereinafter, “Marubeni”) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (hereinafter, “MoU”) with Electricity Generation Company of Bangladesh Limited (hereinafter, “EGCB”), an electricity and utility company owned by the Bangladesh Development Board (hereinafter, “BPDB”). The MoU is regarding the joint development of the 100MW Solar PV Power Plant Project in Chittagong, Feni, southeast of People’s Republic of Bangladesh (hereinafter, the “Project”).www.saurenergy.com