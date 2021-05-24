newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Marubeni and EGCB to Jointly Develop Feni Solar Plant in Bangladesh

By Saur News Bureau
saurenergy.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarubeni Corporation (hereinafter, “Marubeni”) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (hereinafter, “MoU”) with Electricity Generation Company of Bangladesh Limited (hereinafter, “EGCB”), an electricity and utility company owned by the Bangladesh Development Board (hereinafter, “BPDB”). The MoU is regarding the joint development of the 100MW Solar PV Power Plant Project in Chittagong, Feni, southeast of People’s Republic of Bangladesh (hereinafter, the “Project”).

www.saurenergy.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Development#Solar Power Plants#Renewable Power#Solar Projects#Solar Generation#Egcb#Marubeni Corporation#Bpdb#Mou#Pv Power Plant Project#Feni#Hydropower Plants#Power Projects#Gas Fired Power Plants#Sustainability#Southeast#Ministry#Chittagong
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Country
Japan
News Break
Solar Power
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
Energy Industrypinsentmasons.com

Australian green ammonia exports to Japan being studied

Australia’s Fortescue Future Industries (FFI) has signed a deal with Japan’s IHI Corporation and its Australian arm IHI Engineering Australia to study the potential of establishing green ammonia supply chains between Australia and Japan. The companies will assess the feasibility of supplying green ammonia which is produced from renewable energy...
Energy Industryshalemarkets.com

Pakistan LNG floats 9-cargo tender

By Adnan Bajic State-owned Pakistan LNG Limited floated a tender seeking delivery of nine cargoes of the liquefied natural gas. The post Pakistan LNG floats 9-cargo tender appeared first on Offshore Energy. For more great articles: LNG World News.
Businessnaturalgasworld.com

Klaipedos, Larvik, MOL plan LCO2 project in Lithuania

The companies will start a feasibility study to develop liquefied CO2 loading facilities at Klaipedos' existing infrastructure in Klaipeda. Klaipedos Nafta (KN), Norway's Larvik Shipping, and Japan's Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) plan to carry out a feasibility study for liquefied CO2 (LCO2) and hydrogen project in Lithuania, the companies said on May 27.
Energy IndustryPV Tech

Abu Dhabi to host green hydrogen and ammonia facility powered by 800MW of solar

Plans have been revealed for a US$1 billion green hydrogen and ammonia facility in Abu Dhabi that will be powered by a dedicated 800MW solar project. According to Abu Dhabi Ports, the facility will be constructed by special project vehicle company Helios Industry in the Khalifa Industrial Zone. At peak capacity, it will produce 200,000 tonnes of green ammonia from 40,000 tonnes of green hydrogen.
Energy Industryenergycentral.com

CCC Partners with Fusion Fuel to Develop Green Hydrogen Demonstrator Plant in the Middle East

Consolidated Contractors Company (CCC) has partnered with Fusion Fuel, a green hydrogen technology company, to develop green hydrogen plants in the Middle East. ATHENS, GREECE, May 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Consolidated Contractors Company (CCC) has partnered with Fusion Fuel Green PLC, a green hydrogen technology company, to develop green hydrogen plants in the Middle East.
Energy Industrysaurenergy.com

IFC Supports Wind Projects to Advance Renewable Energy in Vietnam

As Vietnam transitions to cleaner low-carbon power generation to help meet the country’s growing demand for electricity, IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, is funding the development and construction of two wind power projects in Central Vietnam. IFC is providing a financing package of $57 million to Thuan...
Energy Industrysaurenergy.com

EDP Group to Invest Over €1 Billion in Green Energy in Galacia, Spain

Lisbon-headquartered electric utilities company EDP- Energias de Portugal recently announced its plans to invest more than 1 billion euros in Galicia, Spain, over the next 10 years, to develop renewables and support the region’s on-going transition to a new energy and economic model, within the framework of the European Next Generation funds.
Energy Industryrenewablesnow.com

Sembcorp to quadruple renewables capacity to 10 GW by 2025

May 27 (Renewables Now) - Singapore-based Sembcorp Industries Ltd (SGX:U96) today unveiled a strategic plan to shift its portfolio from brown to green that includes quadrupling renewable energy capacity to 10 GW by 2025 from 2.6 GW in 2020. The company, which following the demerger with Sembcorp Marine in September...
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Abu Dhabi deepens investment in Uzbekistani solar

Emirati-owned renewables developer the Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company, referred to as Masdar, from the Arabic for ‘source', has been named as the successful bidder for both 200 MW solar projects tendered by the Uzbekistan government in February last year. The International Finance Corp (IFC) private-sector arm of the World...
Energy Industryspglobal.com

UAE to build $1 billion green ammonia facility in clean energy push

The UAE's Khalifa Industrial Zone Abu Dhabi or KIZAD has announced plans to build a $1 billion green ammonia facility in the free zone targeting regional and international markets as OPEC's third-largest oil producer boosts investments in clean energy. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your...
Energy Industryrenewablesnow.com

Enerkon Solar eyes green hydrogen production JV in Cyprus

May 26 (Renewables Now) - Renewables investor Enerkon Solar International Inc (OTCMKTS:ENKS) last week unveiled plans to form a joint venture (JV) to build a “small” green hydrogen production plant in Cyprus. The company, which operates in the US and the UK through its six subsidiaries, said it has received...
Energy Industryspglobal.com

ESB, dCarbonX sign MOU on Irish offshore green hydrogen storage

Ireland's ESB and energy storage developer dCarbonX have signed a memorandum of understanding to assess and develop offshore renewable hydrogen subsurface storage offshore Ireland, the companies said May 26. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. The partnership will also support the creation of a...
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Brazil’s first hybrid wind-solar project

In June 2019, the energy division of the Brazilian multinational Votorantim, Votorantim Energia, announced the creation, together with the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments), of a joint venture. Now, that joint venture, called VTRM, affirms that it will invest BRL189.98 million (US$35.6 million) in the first hybrid solar...
Energy Industryoffshore-energy.biz

Helios invests in green ammonia facility in Abu Dhabi

Khalifa Industrial Zone Abu Dhabi (KIZAD), a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Ports, plans to build a $1 billion green ammonia production facility, financed by Helios Industry. UAE’s privately-owned special project vehicle company Helios Industry plans to invest over AED3.67 billion ($1 billion) in the construction of the facility over several years.
Energy Industrymaritime-executive.com

Korea to Demonstrate Carbon Capture and Storage in Offshore Gas Field

South Korea announced plans for a demonstration project for the capture, transportation, and storage of carbon dioxide. The project, which involved eight Korean companies including Korea Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering and the Korea National Oil Company along with government-sponsored research, is part of a broader plan to redeploy a decommissioned offshore gas field for the storage while converting to generate offshore wind in the area as part of a hydrogen initiative.