SJVN Ltd Bags 75 MW Solar Project in Jalaun, UP
Hydroelectric power generation company SJVN Ltd announced on Friday its winning of a 75 MW grid-connected solar project in Jalaun, Uttar Pradesh. SJVN Ltd, which is a joint venture of the Government of India and the Himachal Pradesh government, has said in a statement that the power generated from the project will be procured by Uttar Pradesh New and Renewal Development Agency (UPNEDA) for 25 years at a quoted tariff of Rs 2.68/KWh.www.saurenergy.com