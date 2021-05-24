newsbreak-logo
Energy Industry

SJVN Ltd Bags 75 MW Solar Project in Jalaun, UP

By Soumya Duggal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHydroelectric power generation company SJVN Ltd announced on Friday its winning of a 75 MW grid-connected solar project in Jalaun, Uttar Pradesh. SJVN Ltd, which is a joint venture of the Government of India and the Himachal Pradesh government, has said in a statement that the power generated from the project will be procured by Uttar Pradesh New and Renewal Development Agency (UPNEDA) for 25 years at a quoted tariff of Rs 2.68/KWh.

#Solar Projects#Hydroelectric Power#Solar Capacity#Installed Capacity#The Government Of India#Upneda#Guvnl#Rs 2 64 Kwh#Kusum#Ptc Limited#Himachal Pradesh#Jalaun District#Solar Plants#Solar Pumps#Solar Energy Schemes#Power Projects#Andhra Pradesh#Wind Power Assets#Company#Single State Operation
