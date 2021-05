When hitting the road for your next road trip, ideas for keeping everyone entertained on the long drive are a must-do. A fun alternative to arguing over the radio stations and downloaded movies is listening to a podcast. Unlike a movie kids are streaming on tablets or smartphones, the whole family can enjoy a podcast. Surprisingly, there are quite a few good podcasts for kids that teens and adults will enjoy, as well. From nonfiction podcasts to fiction stories to interviews to music, podcasts have taken on a life of their own and have become extremely popular.