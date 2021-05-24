How will the edtech boom transform the existing education system?

Now that technology has become an essential element in our teaching practice and pedagogy, the need to develop effective search skills to allow us to deftly navigate the web has become even more persistent. Fortunately, platforms such as Common Sense Education can tremendously help us in this quest. It features a wide variety of EdTech tools' recommendations as reviewed by fellow teachers and educators. It also provides collections of pre-made lesson plans that teachers and educators can appropriate to their own teaching situations. These lesson plans are digitally focused and integrate a number of educational web tools and mobile apps to provide teachers with practical working examples of the effective use of technology in classroom. Teachers can also create their own lesson plans and share them with the education community in Common Sense. To do so registration is required.