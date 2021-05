Athlon Sports has won the race to be the first college football preseason magazine on newsstands – or at least it was at the campus-area Barnes & Noble book store when we stopped by there this week. Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave was pictured on the regional cover of the magazine. Features within the 288-page national magazine include a look at how the transfer portal changes will impact the sport and also how college football will press on after the 2020 season was impacted by COVID-19.