Charlotte Hornets: Best wins and worst losses of 2020-21 season

So much for the doing it the easy way. Then again, when it comes to the Charlotte Hornets things are never really all that simple. Given an opportunity to put some distance between themselves and the two teams they are jockeying with for playoff seeding, the Hornets squandered it. By succumbing to the L.A. Clippers 113-90 in their regular-season home finale at Spectrum Center on Thursday, the Hornets essentially must -- at minimum -- win at least one of their final two remaining games to solidify a grip on the eighth spot in the Eastern Conference.