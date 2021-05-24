newsbreak-logo
Charlotte Hornets: Best wins and worst losses of 2020-21 season

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 27: Terry Rozier #3 of the Charlotte Hornets dunks the ball against Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets during the third quarter of their game at Spectrum Center on December 27, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NBAMiami Herald

Pacers take on the Hornets for play-in game

Charlotte Hornets (33-39, 10th in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) vs. Indiana Pacers (34-38, ninth in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) PLAY-IN GAME: Indiana and Charlotte meet with the winner advancing to play for the eighth seed. BOTTOM LINE: The Indiana Pacers and the Charlotte Hornets...
NBACBS Sports

Skidding Hornets visit Pacers for play-in clash

The Indiana Pacers won their regular-season finale to secure home-court advantage for Tuesday's play-in game against the Charlotte Hornets. Whether that clash in Indianapolis will serve as any form of an edge for the ninth-seeded Pacers (34-38) remains to be seen. Indiana, after all, won just 13 of 23 games...
NBAGwinnett Daily Post

Bradley Beal helps Wizards edge Hornets, claim 8th seed

Bradley Beal made a go-ahead layup with 2:53 remaining as the host Washington Wizards posted a 115-110 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday to secure the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference. Russell Westbrook collected 23 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists and Beal added 25 points in his...
NBAAt The Hive

Hornets’ Biyombo No Fan Of NBA Play-In Game

One of the most overused phrases in pro sports is "it is what it is." Among cliche speak, it’s popular with players, coaches and management across all manners of sport. Basically, it’s an expression that is used to characterize a frustrating or challenging situation that a person believes cannot be changed and must just be accepted.
NBAYardbarker

Loss to LA Clippers toughens road for Charlotte Hornets in quest for eighth seed

So much for the doing it the easy way. Then again, when it comes to the Charlotte Hornets things are never really all that simple. Given an opportunity to put some distance between themselves and the two teams they are jockeying with for playoff seeding, the Hornets squandered it. By succumbing to the L.A. Clippers 113-90 in their regular-season home finale at Spectrum Center on Thursday, the Hornets essentially must -- at minimum -- win at least one of their final two remaining games to solidify a grip on the eighth spot in the Eastern Conference.
NBARock Hill Herald

Hornets by the numbers: No simple fix to their plight entering Pacers play-in game

The Hornets needed to win just one of their last five games to avoid Tuesday’s predicament. So now the Hornets either beat the Indiana Pacers on the road or the season is over. Those were the consequences of falling from eighth to tenth in the Eastern Conference standings Sunday with a loss to the Washington Wizards.
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA Play-in Tournament: Pacers and Hornets Spread

The Indiana Pacers will host the Charlotte Hornets in the first game of the NBA's new play-in tournament on Tuesday night at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Coming into the game, even though they have had a lengthy injury report, the Pacers remain the favorites to win the game over the Hornets on Tuesday evening.
NBAPosted by
AllClippers

Three Takeaways from the LA Clippers' Win over the Charlotte Hornets

In a classic tale of two halves, the LA Clippers turned a shaky shooting performance through 24 minutes into a dominant offensive showcase, ultimately winning their matchup with the Charlotte Hornets 113-90. The Clippers looked discombobulated early on, particularly in the second quarter, where they scored just 13 points on...
NBAsportschatplace.com

Indiana Pacers vs Charlotte Hornets NBA Picks, Odds, Predictions 5/18/21

Charlotte Hornets (33-39) at Indiana Pacers (34-38) NBA Basketball: Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at 6:30 pm (Bankers Life Fieldhouse) The Line: Indiana Pacers -3 -- Over/Under: 229 Click to Get Latest Betting Odds. The Charlotte Hornets and Indiana Pacers meet Tuesday in the NBA East Playoff play-in game at the...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

NBA: Complete Eastern Conference play-in bracket revealed

At the conclusion of Sunday’s NBA games, the Eastern Conference play-in round is now officially set. The 2020-21 NBA season reached its conclusion on Sunday, with many keeping their eyes peeled on the new play-in round. While there were teams looking to avoid the mini-bracket altogether, there were others looking at it as their final chance of making the playoffs. For the Eastern Conference, their play-in round is completely set.
NBAvegasodds.com

NBA News and Notes, May 16: Season Ends, Warriors vs Lakers in Play-In

The Golden State Warriors beat the Memphis Grizzlies, securing No.8 in the West. Portland Trail Blazers were better than the Denver Nuggets, clinching the sixth seed in the same conference. Washington Wizards secured the eighth spot in the East, defeating the Charlotte Hornets in a direct matchup. The regular part...
NBAchatsports.com

Charlotte Hornets are almost out of chances as they stumble into NBA play-in tourney

The Charlotte Hornets had themselves a lost weekend at the worst possible time. Twice they looked like they could win. That they should win. That they would win. And twice they lost heartbreakers, including a 115-110 defeat at the hands of the Washington Wizards Sunday afternoon in which the Hornets led by 11 points beginning the fourth quarter before disintegrating.
NBAchatsports.com

ESNY’s 5 GIF reaction to the New York Knicks win vs the Charlotte Hornets

The New York Knicks couldn’t rest after clinching a playoff berth. No, that devastating loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday bumped them down to the No. 6 seed. As a result, Saturday’s tilt with the Charlotte Hornets mattered all the more. New York took the sting out of Charlotte in beating them 109-97 on April 20, but this was a different game. LaMelo Ball was back on the court for the Hornets, and his team was playing for play-in game seeding.
NBANBC Washington

Wizards Earn 8th Seed With 115-110 Win Over Hornets

Wizards earn date with Celtics with 115-110 win over Hornets originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. It was fitting in a lot of ways that the Wizards' final game of the 2020-21 regular season came down to the final seconds. In a year where so much went wrong, and so...
NBA1075thefan.com

Pacers Host Hornets On Tuesday, Trying To Keep Their Season Alive

INDIANAPOLIS – To keep their playoff hopes going, the Pacers will have to beat the Charlotte Hornets at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Tuesday (6:30 PM). With Indiana besting Toronto to end the regular season on Sunday, they secured the No. 9 seed in the play-in tournament. For the Pacers to...
NBATurnto10.com

Wiz to face Celtics after beating Hornets for 8th in East

The Washington Wizards finished eighth in the Eastern Conference standings and set up a play-in matchup against the No. 7 Boston Celtics by coming back to beat the Charlotte Hornets 115-110 Sunday with Bradley Beal scoring 20 of his 25 points in the second half. The Hornets, who led by...