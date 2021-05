Anti-government protests in Colombia have now entered their fourth week. Protesters have blocked roads and highways, straining supply lines for food and gasoline. And more than 40 people have died, some in conflicts with police, while hundreds more have been injured. This started when the government tried to raise taxes to fill a pandemic hole in its budget. President Ivan Duque has since withdrawn that proposal, but the protests have continued, fueled by anger over poverty, the pandemic and police brutality. To talk about all this, we're joined now by Colombia's ambassador to the U.S., Francisco Santos. Ambassador, good to have you back.