newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

4 Surprising Ways You Can Lose Money Investing in Cryptocurrency

By (Kailey Hagen)
Twin Falls Times-News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite people saying cryptocurrency's a bubble about to burst, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), and many other altcoins are drawing in new investors all the time. Like any investment, there's a risk of loss when you invest in cryptocurrency. But betting on the wrong one isn't the only way it could all go wrong. Here's a look at four ways investing in cryptocurrency could cost you, and how you can reduce that risk.

magicvalley.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrencies#Investing#Investment Companies#Investors#Internet Companies#Btc#Canadian#Ponzi#Motley Fool Stock Advisor#Cryptocurrency Stocks#Cryptocurrency Scams#Money#Insider Investing Tips#Digital Wallets#Strong Companies#Penny Stocks#Hackers#Passwords
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Crypto
News Break
Markets
News Break
Ethereum
News Break
FTC
News Break
Walmart
Related
StocksDaily Progress

Could Crypto Protect You During a Stock Market Crash?

There's a lot of money to be made in cryptocurrency these days. But there's also a lot to be lost. The same, however, can be said for the stock market. In fact, throughout its history, the stock market has experienced its fair share of crashes, and some experts believe that another downturn is imminent. When we consider the number of stocks that are overvalued right now, that notion holds water.
MarketsHerald & Review

This 1 Investment Strategy Could Easily Make You a Millionaire

If you added $6,000 to an investment account each year, you could have over $1 million at the end of 30 years. But accumulating this amount of money would take more than just saving. And investing would be crucial for your success. Implementing this simple investment strategy could make you...
Marketsbbcgossip.com

Carbon-neutral Bitcoin funds gain traction as investors seek greener crypto

Bitcoin (BTC) has been a hot topic of discussion lately even for those outside the core crypto community, but unfortunately, it’s not for the best of reasons. In particular, the amount of energy required to mine Bitcoin has created concerns for investors who were considering BTC as an option to diversify.
Economylivebitcoinnews.com

Goldman Sachs: Ethereum Could Be the World’s Dominant Crypto

With bitcoin continuing to slip into oblivion, it is no wonder why so many financial analysts and firms seem to believe that the world’s number one digital currency by market cap is going to get overtaken in the coming weeks and months, and according to a new report from monetary powerhouse Goldman Sachs, executives firmly believe that Ethereum may be on the verge of being king of the crypto space.
Marketsfinancemagnates.com

Gold or Crypto for Your Portfolio? Here are Some Things You Should Know

It is always advised to diversify investments, but when doing so, not all assets are equal. Various assets fill different roles in your portfolio, and proper diversification is like an orchestra: all roles should be filled. If your goal is to grow your portfolio, a big part of it should...
Marketsnews8000.com

3 Ways to Diversify Your Investments When Money Is Tight

You’ll often hear that having a diverse portfolio could be your ticket to not only growing wealth in the stock market, but also protecting yourself during periods of volatility. To diversify, you could go out and load up on a whole bunch of different stocks. But what if money is...
Marketsthenationalnews.com

Can you invest in Bitcoin without actually buying Bitcoin?

The events of the past couple of weeks have shown exactly why some people have been wary of investing in Bitcoin. One tweet – one word even – from Elon Musk and the cryptocurrency has whipsawed thousands of dollars in either direction without warning. Thankfully for some investors, there are...
Marketscryptopolitan.com

Bitcoin, Ethereum, or Ripple – which cryptocurrency should you invest in this year?

Cryptocurrencies have been on the market for some time now. They can be very profitable, but they also involve significant risks, the same as placing bets at NetBet online casino. For this reason, investors should weigh every decision carefully and think twice before putting their money on a horse. Regardless of whether you are a complete beginner or already an accomplished professional – we will show you the currently most lucrative investment opportunity.
Personal Financethegaltimes.com

Cryptocurrency : You can now book a hotel with Binance

One of the biggest criticisms suffered by the world of cryptocurrencies is that they cannot be used to acquire goods and services on a day-to-day basis. Which represents a significant disadvantage compared to traditional fiat money. However, in recent times different initiatives have been emerging to solve this problem. Which has resulted in that you can now book a hotel with Binance using your cryptocurrencies.
Real EstateRealty Today

Easy Ways to Raise Money to Invest in Real Estate

Real estate investing can be quite profitable, but in order for it to have that opportunity, you first need capital. This is what will get your foot inside the door. It'll allow you to purchase that run down foreclosed property, invest in that multi-family property, and even pay the contractors for the latest flip you purchased. Put quite simply, there isn't much you can do as an investor without it. Here's a quick look at a few ways to get it.
Credits & LoansCoinDesk

Mastercard Exec Shares Thoughts on Crypto Rewards, Stablecoin and CBDC Plans

To be clear, crypto still has far to go. According to Perlman, 250,000 people so far have joined the waiting list for the rewards card (to be formally issued by WebBank of Salt Lake City, Utah). That’s a modest start compared to fintech smash hits like the Apple Card, with an estimated 3 million users in the U.S. (especially considering that it’s easier to get on a waitlist than qualify for credit).
MarketsCoinDesk

SEC Starts Official Review of SkyBridge, Fidelity Bitcoin ETF Applications

The two bitcoin ETF bids join four others under official review with more still pending. Recent filings naming Anthony Scaramucci’s SkyBridge Capital and Fidelity Investments’ Wise Origin Bitcoin Trust officially commence the SEC’s review of the two bitcoin ETF bids. SkyBridge’s offering would trade on the New York Stock Exchange; Wise Origin’s would trade on Cboe’s BZX Exchange.
Currenciescoincentral.com

How Bitcoin ETFs will Impact the Cryptocurrency Market

There has been a significant push for the approval of Bitcoin Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) by the crypto community. This is because they would bring a range of benefits to investors. So far, no ETF has been approved by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). So what benefits will SEC-approved...
Marketspymnts.com

Today In Payments: Paymentus And Flywire IPO; Forter Raises $300 Million

In today’s top news, Paymentus and Flywire both began trading on Wednesday (May 26), and Forter raised $300 million for its eCommerce fraud prevention platform. Plus, ACI Worldwide and J.P. Morgan have teamed up to provide merchants with in-store payment acceptance. Two U.S. payments platforms — Paymentus and Flywire —...
Currenciesforeignpolicyi.org

Signs of Bitcoin’s Global Adoption

Bitcoin is definitely one of the disruptive innovations that have made massive changes to the global financial markets. Even though it started off as an obscure virtual currency and a lot of investors felt it was a scam. But, needless to say, it proved not only that it is a viable option for making payments online, but it is equally a valuable hedge against inflation.
BusinessMoney Morning

Why Figs Stock Is the First Must-Buy IPO on Robinhood

Healthcare apparel company Figs expects to complete its public offering this week. The company will trade under the ticker FIGS on the New York Stock Exchange. Figs has grown at a fantastic rate, and unlike many companies completing initial public offerings (IPOs) in the last year, it actually generates free cash flow.
Marketscryptopolitan.com

The Current State of the Dogecoin Market: Time to Take a Bite?

Temptation to get well and truly into the whole dogecoin craze is sweeping the world at record pace. From first-time casual investors to the most experienced traders, dogecoin came from nowhere to become the coin of the moment. At least, in terms of its impressive growth of more than 12,000%...