Newcastle star Allan Saint-Maximin MOCKS Sunderland fans on Twitter after Black Cats' defeat in League One play-off semi-final... as their supporters claimed they were going up from the third tier in March and Steve Bruce's side were going down!
Newcastle star Allan Saint-Maximin poked fun at rivals Sunderland on social media after the Black Cats lost their League One play-off semi-final to Lincoln last week. Sunderland were edged out 3-2 on aggregate by their promotion-chasing rivals to leave them stuck in the third tier for another season - their fifth away from the Premier League since their relegation in 2017.www.chatsports.com