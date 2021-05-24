Newcastle star Allan Saint-Maximin MOCKS Sunderland fans on Twitter after Black Cats' defeat in League One play-off semi-final... as their supporters claimed they were going up from the third tier in March and Steve Bruce's side were going down!

According to Sunday Mirror, Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley would consider a move for Burnley manager Sean Dyche should Steve Bruce leave the club. The Magpies boss is not popular with the fans despite guiding the side to safety in both of his seasons in charge. The fans do not love Bruce’s style of play and there is a belief that they should be challenging for the top-six given the quality of players available. The 60-year-old has insisted he has no plans to leave Newcastle unless he is sacked, and it does not seem Ashley will be looking to parting ways with him anytime soon.