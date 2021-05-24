Paddock Diary: Monaco Grand Prix part two

In what will be a memorable moment for the Williams Racing Team the fifth round of the 2021 Formula One season will see the team mark their 750th Grand Prix at the 2021 Monaco GP. To celebrate the momentous achievement, the FW43B will carry the names of 100 fans on its halo, as well as a special 750 logo. The Monaco race sees a major change from the previous track in Barcelona to that of the twisty narrow confines of the famous Monaco street circuit. Coming off what was a very posiitve race in Spain the team is hoping to see this race continue their positive momentum.