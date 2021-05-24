Paddock Diary: Monaco Grand Prix part two
In the Monaco paddock Dieter Rencken caught up with Felipe Massa, Vitantonio Liuzzi and Mattia Binotto – though the Ferrari team principal endured a day to forget on Sunday. With Friday in Monaco being a non-day as far as F1 is concerned I’d arranged interviews and chats with various folk. These included an exclusive with Ferrari team principal and CEO Mattia Binotto, a man who holds arguably the toughest and certainly the most visible job in the pit lane. Thus, I head off to Monaco (by train) from my apartment in Nice once the commuter crush is over: 25 minutes, plus 10 minutes’ walk at each end.www.racefans.net