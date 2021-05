The mother of victim Taleisin Namkai-Mech urges 'choose love' during vigil at the Hollywood Transit Center.Four years ago on May 26, two passengers on a MAX train were killed and another critically wounded when Jeremy Christian took out a knife and stabbed them during an altercation near the Hollywood Transit Center. A jury unanimously convicted Christian on all 12 counts in February 2020. Then in June, Judge Cheryl Albrecht sentenced the 38-year-old to two consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole for the murders of Taleisin Namkai-Meche and Ricky Best. On this anniversary of the MAX attack, people gathered...