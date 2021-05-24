newsbreak-logo
Windows Phone failed, but its design stood the test of time

By Steve Litchfield
allaboutwindowsphone.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThen there was Windows Phone. The platform that the fanboys mocked and ridiculed into extinction. But when you take another look, you’ll notice that this UI hasn’t aged at all. In fact, it looks more like a UX that could be used in 2021. Notice the flat UI, with the tile-based system. The text, images, and menus are consistent throughout the phone. The placement of everything is natural and makes sense. The default theme is dark, which Android and iOS users wouldn’t catch onto until many years later. Windows phone was far ahead of its time in many similar aspects.

