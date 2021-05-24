newsbreak-logo
Energy Industry

US oil & gas infrastructure crisis may be worse than thought

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe US oil and gas infrastructure crisis appears to be worse than originally thought, with the impact of the Texas storm earlier this year highlighting major problems. Aging infrastructure is the reason for President Biden's new national infrastructure plan. However, this comes after years of neglect which has cost the oil and gas sector billions of dollars, as well as wreaking havoc on both the environment and communities relying on vital energy supplies.

POTUSPosted by
Axios

Biden administration backs Trump-era Alaska oil drilling plans

The Biden administration on Wednesday defended in the U.S. District Court for Alaska a massive ConocoPhillips oil and gas project approved during the Trump-era, per the New York Times. Why it matters: President Biden has pledged to move away from fossil fuels. But the project has the backing of officials...
Energy IndustryPublic Radio International PRI

Bad day for big oil

Yesterday was a monumental day in big oil news. In the ongoing face-off between big oil companies and climate activists, the activists earned some key victories. They won at least two seats on Exxon’s board, a Dutch court ordered Shell to reduce carbon emissions, and Chevron investors instructed the company to cut its greenhouse gas emissions. Host Carol Hills speaks with Andrew Logan, senior director for oil and gas at Ceres.
Trafficamericanexperiment.org

Coal generation to increase due to higher natural gas prices

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) has forecast electricity generation from natural gas plants to fall due in 2021 to rising natural gas prices. Coal generation will help shoulder the load due to its lower cost. EIA writes:. We expect the share of electric power generated from natural gas in...
Congress & Courtspennbizreport.com

Rep. Causer bill to ensure oil, gas industry oversight passes in House

A bill sponsored by Pennsylvania Rep. Martin Causer (R-Turtlepoint) that would ensure reasonable and responsible oversight of the conventional oil and gas industry passed the state House Wednesday. House Bill 144, the Conventional Oil and Gas Wells Act, would govern the conventional, shallow-well oil and gas industry, including such things...
Texas Statehartenergy.com

Texas Firm Advances ESG Efforts With Eagle Ford Shale Pipeline Project

U.S. Energy Development Corp. announced the completion of a midstream infrastructure development project that the Arlington, Texas-based E&P firm says represents its commitment to advancing its ESG efforts. The $607,000 pipeline project is a proactive approach by U.S. Energy to reduce flaring, thereby decreasing the firm’s carbon footprint. The firm’s...
Trafficinvesting.com

Crude Oil Weakens; Overall Tone Remains Positive

Investing.com -- Crude oil prices fell Thursday, after four days of gains, as traders fretted about the potential for a rise in Iranian supplies even after a bigger-than-expected draw in U.S. crude oil supplies. By 9:10 AM ET (1410 GMT), U.S. crude futures traded 0.2% lower at $66.09 a barrel,...
Energy Industryzenger.news

U.S. Petroleum Inventories Decline, Showing Demand Is Back

Demand for crude oil and petroleum products is moving closer to healthier levels in the United States, but the numbers remain distorted by the ransomware attack on the Colonial fuels pipeline on the East Coast, analysts told Zenger News. The U.S. Energy Information Administration reports weekly on inventory levels of...
Energy Industryactionforex.com

Rise in Petroleum Demand Signals Pickup in US Economic Activities

The report from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) shows that total crude oil and petroleum products (ex. SPR) stocks slumped -7.67 mmb to 1275.92 mmb in the week ended May 21. Crude oil inventory fell -1.66 mmb (consensus: -1.05 mmb) to 484.35 mmb. Stockpile decreased in 4 out of 5 PADDs. PADD 2 (Midwest) and PADD 3 (Gulf Coast) saw declines of -1.69 mmb and -1.9 mmb, respectively. Cushing stock dropped -1.01 mmb to 44.76 mmb. Utilization rate added +0.7 percentage point to 87% while crude production steadied at 11M bpd for the week. Crude oil imports decreased -0.14M bpd to 6.27M bpd in the week.
Energy IndustryThe Guardian

‘Cataclysmic day’ for oil companies sparks climate hope

A “cataclysmic day” for three major oil companies in which investors rebelled over climate fears and a court ordered fossil fuel emissions to be slashed has sparked hope among campaigners, investors, lawyers and academics who said the historic decisions marked a turning point in efforts to tackle the climate crisis.
Energy Industrymcdonoughvoice.com

EIA boost of fuel consumption estimate good news for biofuels

The Energy Information Administration’s latest short-term outlook projects a continuation of higher energy prices, but there’s also hope for the biofuels industry in the form of stronger demand. EIA boosted its estimate of global petroleum and liquid fuels demand for at least the second consecutive month to a current projection...
Trafficinvesting.com

Natural Gas: Will Triple-Digit Injections Neutralize $3 Gas?

In an atypical mid-spring breakout, US natural gas hit the $3 sweet spot six times in May. But weekly injections of gas into storage—the balance that gets stowed away after the portion burned for power generation and cooling—are nearing the key 100 bcf, or billion cubic feet, level. That sparks...
Trafficoilmanmagazine.com

Gasoline Prices Rise as Demand Increases

Demand for petroleum products continues to expand into the Memorial Day holiday sending gasoline prices over the $3-per-gallon mark for the first time in seven years. AAA said the average retail price in the U.S. was $3.03 on May 26 up from $1.96 last year during the height of the economic slowdown caused by the coronavirus. The average price in Texas was $2.732 this week compared to $1.62 last year.