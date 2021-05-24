MLB roundup: Julio Urias whiffs 10 with 3 RBIs as Dodgers sweep Giants

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Milwaukee Brewers 5/2/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Los Angeles Dodgers (16-12) will duel the Milwaukee Brewers (17-10) in the finale of the NL four-game series at the American Family Field in Milwaukee on Sunday, May 2, 2021, at 2:10 PM ET. Los Angeles needs to win this final match to prevent a sweep in this series against the Milwaukee Brewers after losing the first three installments. The Dodgers scored 1-2 on Thursday, 1-3 on Friday, and 5-6 on Saturday. The LA Dodgers lost six of their last seven outings while scoring seven runs in their last three matches and four or more runs in five of their last 10 contests. 3rd Baseman Justin Turner earned 31 hits with 20 RBIs in leading Los Angeles while Shortstop Corey Seager and Outfielder Mookie Betts combined for 22 RBIs and 47 hits. On Saturday, Outfielder Mookie Betts landed two runs on two hits with a walk and an RBI. Pitcher Dustin May led the pitching staff with 1 hit, 1 earned run, 1 base on balls, and 3 strikeouts in pitching for 1.2 innings.