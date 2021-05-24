newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Democrats: Roe v. Wade blow would fuel expanding Supreme Court

By Alexander Bolton
msn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDemocratic senators say if the Supreme Court strikes a blow against Roe v. Wade by upholding a Mississippi abortion law, it will fuel an effort to add justices to the court or otherwise reform it. The Supreme Court's conservative majority this week agreed to hear the Mississippi case, which could...

www.msn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Sheldon Whitehouse
Person
Richard Blumenthal
Person
Neil Gorsuch
Person
Ed Markey
Person
Thurgood Marshall
Person
Brian Fallon
Person
Merrick Garland
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
Person
Antonin Scalia
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supreme Court Justice#Senate Democrats#Constitutional Court#Wade#Constitutional Law#Constitutional Reform#The Supreme Court#The Judiciary Committee#House Judiciary Committee#Gop#Demand Justice#Groups#Obamacare#American#Alliance For Justice#Court Reform#Court Expansion#Justices#Abortion Law#Senate Majority Leader
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Supreme Court
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Congress & CourtsCourier News

The U.S. Supreme Court and abortion rights

For the nearly five decades since the U.S. Supreme Court decided that a woman has a constitutional right to an abortion, that right has been under attack by state legislators. But the high court has stood by its landmark decision in Roe vs. Wade over and over again in the rulings that followed.
Congress & CourtsVoice of America

US Supreme Court Enters Culture Wars with Abortion, Gun Cases

The U.S. Supreme Court is placing itself in the middle of the culture wars in America. Over the next year, the nation’s highest court will hear cases on the divisive issues of abortion and gun rights. The decisions will have far-reaching impacts on American life. With three justices named by...
U.S. PoliticsLongview News-Journal

Flowers: Why Roe v. Wade could soon be aborted

I’m not going to change your mind about abortion. This is not a “hearts and minds” sort of essay, seeking common ground on a battlefield bloodier than Gettysburg. This is a simple acknowledgment that, for the first time in 48 years, there is a strong possibility that the most cited, most manipulated, most controversial Supreme Court decision of the last century will be consigned to the margins of history.
Congress & CourtsSlate

Can Congress Do Anything to Save Reproductive Rights?

The Guttmacher Institute says that throughout 2021, 165 state bills banning abortion have been introduced in legislatures across the country in a “shock and awe” campaign. Anti-abortion politicians have been whittling away at Roe v. Wade for years, but what’s happening now is fundamentally different—statehouses and courts are working hand in hand to roll back the right to abortion completely. With the walls of the legal system closing in, where does that leave the right to choose? To find out, I spoke with Mark Joseph Stern, who covers the Supreme Court for Slate, on Wednesday’s episode of What Next. Our conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Washington Monthly

If Roe v. Wade is Struck Down, It’ll Cost Republicans

In March, I wrote of my hope that the Supreme Court would let stand the lower court decision nullifying Mississippi’s ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The court had been in the midst of an unusually protracted deliberation which gave me cause to think they wouldn’t consider the case. That hope was dashed last week. The Supreme Court took the case and declared its intention to resolve the question “whether all pre-viability prohibitions on elective abortions are unconstitutional,” even though that hasn’t been a serious legal question for the last 48 years.
Congress & CourtsStandard-Examiner

Charen: What if Roe is overturned?

As soon as the Supreme Court granted cert in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, I rushed online to see the anticipated outcry. The case challenges the constitutionality of Mississippi’s gestational age law that barred abortions past 15 weeks except in exceptional circumstances. This is a significant moment because the Court did not need to take this case. There was no circuit split to resolve. And if the justices had no intention to change the lower court’s reading of applicable precedents, they could have let the appeals court’s ruling stand. Though only Clarence Thomas has stated his desire to reverse the abortion precedent, five other justices have signaled, at various times in their careers, that they might be open to it.
Congress & CourtsBryan College Station Eagle

Case may let states deal with the future of abortion rights

I’m not going to change your mind about abortion. This is not a “hearts and minds” sort of essay, seeking common ground on a battlefield bloodier than Gettysburg. This is a simple acknowledgement that, for the first time in 48 years, there is a strong possibility that the most cited, most manipulated, most controversial Supreme Court decision of the past century will be consigned to the margins of history.
Congress & Courtsthecatholicthing.org

Dems threaten court-packing over Roe

Democratic senators have argued that overturning or otherwise limiting Roe v. Wade would pave the way to change the size or structure of the high court, The Hill reported Monday. The Supreme Court agreed last week to take up the case of Jackson Women’s Health Organization v. Dobbs, which concerns a Mississippi state law banning most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The court indicated it will consider the question: “Whether all pre-viability prohibitions on elective abortions are unconstitutional?”
Congress & Courtswashingtoninformer.com

JEALOUS: It’s Time for a Black Woman on the Supreme Court

I am eager to see a brilliant Black woman serving as a U.S. Supreme Court justice. I hope to celebrate her swearing-in later this year. If you’re thinking, “Did I miss something?” the answer is no, there is no vacancy on the court right now. But there has been talk that Justice...
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

The Supreme Court must undo the harms that flowed from its ‘Roe v. Wade’ overreach

The landmark Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision establishing the right to abortion arrived in January 1973. It happened during a month of milestones in a long season of American convulsions. Former president Lyndon B. Johnson died the same day Roe was handed down, two days after Richard M. Nixon was sworn in as president for a second term, and a day before Nixon would announce the Paris Peace Accords ending the Vietnam War — or so the country believed.
Congress & CourtsThe Decatur Daily

Will Bunch: Overturning Roe v. Wade would throw a political live grenade into 2022 midterms

One of the great political memes of the Trump era was that Maine’s moderate GOP Sen. Susan Collins is “concerned” over the president’s latest extreme action — even as she continued to vote in lockstep with a GOP dominated by the Former Guy. But one thing that Collins insisted she wasn’t concerned about — even as Donald Trump tilted the Supreme Court to the far right with his three appointments — was the fear that the new justices might vote to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling that legalized abortion nationally.
Stanford, CAStanford Daily

Analyzing ideological bias on the Supreme Court

At the end of last year, as most of the world was trying to crawl out of a pandemic, the American judicial system was facing an altogether different challenge. “The addition of three conservative appointees by President Donald Trump in four years has disturbed the balance and possibly destroyed the comity of America’s highest court,” intoned an article in the Financial Times, after Amy Coney Barrett took the place of the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Three months earlier, in the same newspaper, Stanford Law School Dean Jenny Martinez mourned Ginsburg’s death and wrote:
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Juan Williams: Time for Justice Breyer to go

The website FiveThirtyEight has described the high court as “the most conservative it’s been in 70 years.”. In purely political terms, a statistical analysis published in The Washington Post comes to the same bottom-line. The current 6-3 conservative majority on the court makes it “more conservative than the elected branches [House, Senate and presidency — all controlled by Democrats] to a degree not seen in 70 years.”