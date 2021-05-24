newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Lux stars as Dodgers beat Giants 11-5 for 8th straight win

By Yahoo! Sports
giants365.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAustin Slater hit a two-run homer for San Francisco, which lost its third straight game following a five-game winning streak. PADRES 9, MARINERS 2 SAN DIEGO — Fernando Tatis Jr. homered twice, including a 447-foot grand slam, and San Diego beat Seattle to sweep a nine-game homestand. The 22-year-old Tatis sent Petco Park into a frenzy on a sunny afternoon when he drove a 1-0 pitch from Robert Dugger to the base of the batter's eye in straightaway center field with one out in the seventh.

www.giants365.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Dugger
Person
Austin Slater
Person
Homer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#Mariners#San Francisco#Lux#San Diego#Padres 9#Stars#Mariners#San Diego#Seattle#Straightaway Center Field#Petco Park
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Albert Pujols, Dodgers finalize one-year contract

Slugger Albert Pujols signed a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the team announced Monday. Right-hander Tony Gonsolin was transferred to the 60-day injured list to make room on the 40-man roster for Pujols. Pujols, 41, cleared waivers last Thursday after being designated for assignment by the Los Angeles...
MLBbaseballessential.com

Locked On Dodgers: Is Chris Taylor an All-Star? + Gavin Lux is Looking Great

Vince goes solo and gives a firsthand account of what it’s been like at Dodger Stadium during the first two days of Albert Pujols’ Dodgers career. Also, he states why Chris Taylor should be getting consideration for the All-Star team and then finishes by praising Gavin Lux for his play in the month of May.
MLBmynewsla.com

Dodgers Sign Former Angels Slugger Albert Pujols to One-Year Deal

The Los Angeles Dodgers signed former Angels slugger and future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols to a one-year contract, the team announced Monday. Pujols was designated for assignment by the Angels on May 6, ending a decade-long run in Anaheim that saw him solidify his credentials as one of the game’s most feared power hitters, though his numbers generally declined from his peak with the St. Louis Cardinals and the Angels lacked postseason success during his time there.
MLBJanesville Gazette

Dodgers make it official and announce Albert Pujols signing

The Dodgers announced the signing of Albert Pujols on Monday morning, days after coming to terms with the future Hall of Famer. A video conference call is scheduled with reporters at 1:30 p.m. PDT. Pujols will then be in uniform, wearing No. 55, against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium.
MLBCBS Sports

Dodgers' Alex Vesia: Sent to Tripla-A

Vesia was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Monday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. Vesia made three relief appearances during his stint in the majors and allowed five runs (three earned) on a hit and five walks while striking out seven in four innings. His removal from the major-league roster was part of a transaction to make room for Albert Pujols and Yoshi Tsutsugo.
MLBWILX-TV

Pujols Signs With Dodgers

-LOS ANGELES (AP) - Albert Pujols has signed a major league deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The 41-year-old slugger is moving 30 miles north to extend his remarkable career with the defending World Series champions after leaving the Los Angeles Angels. Pujols was unceremoniously cut by the Angels earlier this month in an abrupt end to his largely unsuccessful 10-year, $240 million tenure with the Orange County club. The Dodgers are a perennial powerhouse, but they began the day with a whopping 13 players on their injured list after losing World Series MVP shortstop Corey Seager over the weekend to a broken hand.
MLBPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Pujols moves to Dodgers, disputes Angels' everyday claims

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Albert Pujols is grateful to be chasing another World Series ring with the Los Angeles Dodgers, yet he's also disputing the Los Angeles Angels' version of the circumstances that led to his big move up the I-5 freeway. The 41-year-old slugger formally joined the Dodgers...
MLBBleacher Report

Albert Pujols Thanks Angels Fans, Says He's 'Excited' After Signing Dodgers Contract

As Albert Pujols begins the next chapter of his career with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the veteran slugger discussed his move in a series of tweets Monday:. "First, I would like to thank God for the opportunity he has given me to play this game. While this is not how I thought my time in Anaheim would end, I am truly grateful for the memories and friendships that have been created over the past 10 years. Thank you to my teammates and Angels fans everywhere for your support. You will always hold a special place in my heart. While everyone in the big leagues wants to compete every day, I understand roles do change and that is something I’ve accepted for the past couple of years.
MLBBoston Globe

Yankees place DH Giancarlo Stanton on 10-day injured list with left quad strain

The New York Yankees placed designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton on the 10-day injured list Monday because of a left quad strain. The Yankees made the move before the opener of their four-game series in Texas. It was retroactive to Friday, the day after he last played. He was held out of all three games during a weekend series in Baltimore.
MLBdailydodgers.com

Albert Pujols signs major league deal with Dodgers

The rental assistance program is expected to provide about 120,000 renters some relief. Struggling homeowners will also be able to tap into $400 million in mortgage assistance starting later in the summer, Pritzker said.
MLBMcCovey Chronicles

5/23 Gamethread: Giants vs. Dodgers

Once again I find myself imploring the San Francisco Giants to beat LA. Specifically, beat the Los Angeles Dodgers. Programming note: No recap today. But Beat LA. Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV) National broadcast: None. Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM. Enjoy the baseball, friends.
MLBABC30 Fresno

Lux slam, pitcher Urías 3 RBIs send Dodgers past Giants 11-5

SAN FRANCISCO -- - Julio Urías has shared his thoughts on how hard it is to hit at the major league level. He certainly kept the Giants off balance from the mound and did some rare damage in the batter's box with a pair of key swings. "That was really...
MLBdodgersdigest.com

Dodgers 11, Giants 5: 7-run 3rd allows Urias to cruise with 10 strikeouts

It didn’t take long to get a feel for how Sunday afternoon’s game between the Dodgers and Giants would go. Julio Urias looked impressive from the start and the offense continued to make solid contact through the first two innings, staking Julio to a 3-0 lead. Then we reached the 3rd, where the Dodgers put up 7 runs and Urias worked a 9-pitch inning with a pair of Ks to make the remaining 6 innings just working to the inevitable.
MLBsportschatplace.com

Houston Astros vs Los Angeles Dodgers MLB Picks, Odds, Predictions 5/26/21

Los Angeles Dodgers (29-18) at Houston Astros (26-21) Trevor Bauer (5-2) (1.98) vs. Luis Garcia (2-3) (3.38) The Line: Houston Astros +130 / Los Angeles Dodgers -140 --- Over/Under: 8.5 Click to Get Latest Betting Odds. TV: ATT SportsNet-SW, SportsNet LA, SNLA Deportes, ESPN, ESPN Stream the MLB Game of...