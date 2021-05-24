Lux stars as Dodgers beat Giants 11-5 for 8th straight win
Austin Slater hit a two-run homer for San Francisco, which lost its third straight game following a five-game winning streak. PADRES 9, MARINERS 2 SAN DIEGO — Fernando Tatis Jr. homered twice, including a 447-foot grand slam, and San Diego beat Seattle to sweep a nine-game homestand. The 22-year-old Tatis sent Petco Park into a frenzy on a sunny afternoon when he drove a 1-0 pitch from Robert Dugger to the base of the batter's eye in straightaway center field with one out in the seventh.www.giants365.com