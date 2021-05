Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended approval of Opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with Yervoy (ipilimumab) for the treatment of adult patients with mismatch repair deficient (dMMR) or microsatellite instability-high (MSI-H) metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) after prior fluoropyrimidine-based combination chemotherapy. The opinion was based on data from the Phase 2 CheckMate -142 trial. The European Commission (EC), which is authorized to approve medicines for the European Union (EU), will now review the CHMP recommendation.