Teravail Honcho and Ehline tire review

Fast, quiet, seriously smooth and grippy enough for most situations, but lightweight casings are vulnerable in the rocks. Teravail already has a great reputation for gravel- and fat-bike comfort from a whole range of supple, fast-rolling tires including the Ehline Sports - a previously proven gravel tread. The Honcho is a whole new tire though and the 2.5 and 2.6in ‘light and supple’ carcasses are new to us as well. We’re also testing the chunkier Kessel tread in the much heavier ‘durable' casing so keep your eyes peeled for that future review.