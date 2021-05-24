newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bicycles

Teravail Honcho and Ehline tire review

By Guy Kesteven
bikeperfect.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFast, quiet, seriously smooth and grippy enough for most situations, but lightweight casings are vulnerable in the rocks. Teravail already has a great reputation for gravel- and fat-bike comfort from a whole range of supple, fast-rolling tires including the Ehline Sports - a previously proven gravel tread. The Honcho is a whole new tire though and the 2.5 and 2.6in ‘light and supple’ carcasses are new to us as well. We’re also testing the chunkier Kessel tread in the much heavier ‘durable' casing so keep your eyes peeled for that future review.

www.bikeperfect.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tire Tread#Bicycle Tire#Sweet Things#Psi#Blackwall#Xc#Wtb#Schwalbe#Pirelli Scorpion 29#Kenda Unisex#Bontrager Xr4 Team Issue#Pirelli Scorpion Enduro R#Teravail Honcho#Gravel#Fast Rolling Tires#Sidewall Reinforcement#Lightweight Casings#Rubber#Frames#Tech Specs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bicycles
News Break
Cars
Related
CarsPinkbike.com

Review: 6 of the Best Tire Inserts Ridden & Rated

Welcome to the two-part insert test. First up, some visual comparisons and my initial assessment of how they feel. The second part will feature a data led approach with impact resistance and real-world telemetry testing. Stay tuned for part two!. Tubeless tires have won-out against their tubed counterparts in mountain...
RetailPinkbike.com

Review: Schwalbe's Big Betty Tire is Dependable & Durable

After a multi-year hiatus the Big Betty name is back in Schwalbe's lineup, returning as an aggressive tire designed for enduro or DH usage in dry to damp conditions. The name may be the same, but the tread pattern of Betty 2.0 is entirely different than the original, with relatively tall center lugs and side knobs meant to dole out plentiful traction. It's intended to work best as a rear tire, a complement to the Magic Mary or something similar.
BicyclesBikeRadar

Boardman ADV 8.9 review

Supremely versatile and comfortable with great kit for the cash. Over the last few years, Boardman’s bikes have garnered numerous glowing reviews and its SLR 8.9 has long been one of my favourite road bikes, so the ADV 8.9 has a lot to live up to to equal its tarmac-travelling stablemate.
Carssuvs.com

Tires – Decoding The Sidewall Codes

Understanding sidewall codes and choosing the correct tiresThere are many facts you may not know about the BMW M5, such as these, and what better place to find them than in comprehensive reviews. E… [+4620 chars] read more.
Carsadvpulse.com

Continental TKC70 Rocks Adventure Tire Review

Where there are two good choices, a third isn’t always necessary. However, similar to the 7½ Floor of the LesterCorp’s Mertin-Flemmer building, a middle ground choice can sometimes lead to interesting places. Continental took two popular tire platforms, tossed them into a machine, and out popped a unique offering for the adventure riding community – the TKC70 Rocks.
CarsPosted by
OEM Off-Highway

MAXAM MS933 LOGXTRA Series High Flotation Tires

MAXAM adds two new sizes to its forestry lineup, the 73x44.00-32 and 73x50.00-32, completing its range of the MS933 LOGXTRA high flotation tires. Delivers enhanced traction and superior flotation in severe logging applications. Designed with a high-strength, belt-stabilized construction to tackle harsh terrains. Features LOGXTRA compounding technology and manufacturing. Provides...
Cell PhonesTire Review

BFGoodrich Tires Launches Off-Road App

BFGoodrich Tires has launched OnTrail, which the company says is a mobile app for off-road enthusiasts, combining essential trail companion tools with community sharing functions, allowing consumers to communicate and share their trips in real time. Designed for off-roaders of every skill level, the company says OnTrail allows consumers to...
Bicyclesbattlegroundblog.com

Why Opt For Fat Tire Ebike?

Fat Tire Electric bicycle is a good method of traveling across town. They operate on batteries, they don't create any noxious fumes and biking is almost always a fantastic exercise for total wellness. When you take a look around you, then the very first thing that will capture your attention...
EconomyTire Business

Tire Brands Report Bundle 2021 - Excel

Tire Business has produced the 2021 Tire Brands Report. This bundle is in an Excel spreadsheet and has 4 tabs. It includes a tab for Flag Brands, Import Brands, Private Brands and one for Tire Brands X-Reference. Each listing contains:. Company name. Address. Phone, Fax. Website. Brand. Brands x-reference guide.
CarsFleet Owner

Tires in real time: Managing psi and tread depth

By maintaining proper tire pressure fleets can increase tread life, enabling the casing to be reused as a retread. Editor's note: The second part of a two-part series on digital tire management programs explores psi and tread depth. Read part one. According to federal regulations, a commercial motor vehicle cannot...
EconomyTire Business

Titan expands warranty coverage on construction, OTR tires

DES MOINES, Iowa — Titan International Inc. has enhanced the warranty policy on its construction and select small OTR tires in both the Titan and Goodyear farm tire brands. Titan small OTR bias and radial tires. The warranty has been extended to six years from four and now comes with one year of free replacement for tires with less than 10% wear (mounting and service charges apply). This includes 24- and 25-inch E-2/G-2/L-2, E-3/L-3 and E-7 tires for motor graders and wheel loaders. Small OTR lines include select small MXL, TGD2, Super Rigger, Lift Rigger, Motor Grader HD, Super Grader, Loader Grader III, Loader Dozer II and Super Sand Flotation tire lines.
CyclingVelo News

Daniel Oss Giro Diary: Tires and wheels for the gravel

Bora-Hansgrohe rider Daniel Oss is bringing VeloNews members along on his journey to and through the 2021 Giro d’Italia with regular videos throughout the race. Today, Daniel shows off his 28mm Specialized S-Works Turbo clincher tires on the Roval Rapide wheels that he and his teammates used for stage 11 of the Giro, which featured a number of gravel sectors.
BusinessHerald & Review

How To Check Your Car’s Tire Pressure And Properly Inflate A Tire

Maintaining proper air pressure in your tires is key to prolonging their life, ensuring a safe ride and preserving fuel economy. With assistance from Josh Chalofsky, Chief Operating Officer and co-founder of tire sales and service website Simpletire.com, here are some tips on how to properly check the pressure on your vehicle’s tires and inflate them.
Carstechbargains.com

Rhino Gear RhinoRamps for up to 9" Tires $29.99

Advance Auto Parts has RhinoRamps (12,000-lb GVW capacity) for a low $29.99 after Code: "OFFERS25". Buy Online, Pickup In-Store, or Free Home Delivery on orders $35+ (buy 2). Portable automotive ramps with a rugged and structural design. Provides reliable and convenient access to the underside of your vehicle. Nestability for...
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Do RVs Use Special Tires?

As the camper and overlanding crazes continue to rage in unison, the RV market is seeing a massive uptick in newcomers. Given the nature of these vehicles (camper trailer, camper van, motorhome, etc.), driving or pulling these heavy rigs can quickly turn dangerous. Unlike your car, RV tires can get a bit more complicated.
CarsTire Review

Pirelli Announces U.S. Price Increase for PLT Tires

Pirelli announces price increases in the U.S. for car and light truck tires. Taking effect on July 1, the increases will be up to 6%, varying by line and tire size. The increases are due to the higher price of raw materials and changing market conditions, the company says. Members of the Pirelli sales team will contact customers to provide more detailed information about the changes.
Carsrenehersecycles.com

Tires and Cranks Back in Stock

This is just a quick note that we received a few long-delayed shipments: Most tire models are back in stock, although some quantities are still limited. Rene Herse 171 and 177 mm crankarms have arrived, too, but we’re still waiting for 165s and chainrings. Brakes and Berthoud saddles are in stock in almost all versions, and we’ve also got Nitto bottle cages and seatposts again. Other parts are on the way… We thank all our customer for your patience while we deal with supply and shipping issues that have affected not just the bike industry, but the entire global economy.
CarsTire Business

Pirelli introduces new tire for North American market

ROME, Ga. – Touting control and confidence, Pirelli Tire North America LLC is introducing a new generation of its Scorpion all-season tire for the North American market. Dubbed the Scorpion AS Plus 3, the new offering comes in 37 sizes ranging from 17 to 22 inches and used computer modeling to help create products that come with 70,000-mile warranties, the company said May 17.