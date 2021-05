Priscilla Block will celebrate tomorrow's (Friday, April 30th) release of her self-titled major label debut EP with a livestream tonight (Thursday, April 29th) from the Hard Rock Cafe in downtown Nashville where she will perform all six songs live and talk about each one featured on the project. Priscilla has partnered with Busch Beer to stream her full band show, and fans can tune in to Priscilla's or Busch's Facebook pages or on YouTube beginning at 9 p.m. CT.