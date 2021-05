The Portland Trail Blazers have been awash in a sea of woes over the past three weeks, clinging to the flimsy life raft of, “At least we can’t fall past 10th place in the West, so we’ll be playing for a playoffs seed no matter what.” Twin losses at home to the Memphis Grizzlies over the weekend left them singing the blues as they eyed the integrity of that raft with suspicion. A blowout win versus the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night inflated their spirits. Then darned if they didn’t hire a marching band to parade their way through the Grizzlies’ home arena on Friday...a tour de force that had to be seen to be believed.