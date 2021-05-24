newsbreak-logo
Golf

The Unusual Club That Propelled Mickelson To PGA Glory

By Joel Tadman
golfmonthly.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Unusual Club That Propelled Mickelson To PGA Glory. Phil Mickelson rewrote the history books yesterday with a ground-breaking performance at the PGA Championship, becoming the oldest player to win a major championship. Most surprising perhaps, other than lifting the trophy a month shy of his 51st birthday, was his...

www.golfmonthly.com
Phil Mickelson
PGA Championship
Golf
Track & Field
PGA TOUR
Sports
Golfthespun.com

Phil Mickelson Reportedly Accepts Special Invitation To Play In U.S. Open

Despite failing to qualify for the 2021 U.S. Open this June, five-time major winner Phil Mickelson will be in the field for the one major he’s never won. On Friday, Mickelson announced that he has accepted a special invitation to play at Torrey Pines. He cited his long-standing desire to win the U.S. Open as a major reason for accepting the invitation.
GolfFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Burns leads at Byron Nelson

McKINNEY, Texas – Now that Sam Burns has figured out how to turn an early lead into a victory, it's already time to try again. Burns birdied six of his last eight holes Friday for a 10-under 62 and a two-stroke lead over Alex Noren at 17 under after the second round of the AT&T Byron Nelson.
GolfPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Mickelson changes his mind, accepts exemption to US Open

Phil Mickelson is assured at least one more crack at the major that has given him the most heartache. He accepted a special exemption Friday to play the U.S. Open. Mickelson becomes the first player since Vijay Singh in 2010 to receive an exemption without having won the U.S. Open, and he's not without merit. He has won five majors — all of them except the U.S. Open — to go along with his 44 victories on the PGA Tour.
Golfaudacy.com

The Latest: Mickelson, Oosthuizen tied for lead at PGA

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — The Latest on the PGA Championship (all times local):. Louis Oosthuizen bogeyed the 18th hole Friday to drop into a tie for the lead with Phil Mickelson through two rounds at the PGA Championship. Oosthuizen played steady, mistake-free golf at the Ocean Course much of...
Kiawah Island, SCPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Mickelson at PGA is atop a major leaderboard for 4th decade

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. — (AP) — Phil Mickelson doesn't need to be reminded of his age at the PGA Championship. The numbers alone speak for that, and not just his age of 50. Buffeted by the wind along the closing holes, Mickelson was dropping shots — not unusual on the brute of an Ocean Course at Kiawah Island — and was back to even par for the championship.
GolfPGA Tour

A broken club led to a last-minute change for Phil Mickelson at the PGA Championship

Phil Mickelson created history at the 2021 PGA Championship, becoming the oldest major winner ever amid an unforgettable scene on the 72nd hole. The 50-year-old's equipment set up at Kiawah Island included a new Callaway Epic Speed Triple Diamond driver with just 5.5 degrees of loft, but it was far from smooth sailing for Mickelson's equipment throughout the week. He had not one, but two, clubs crack at Kiawah Island, including one that became unplayable as he was preparing for his final-round tee time.
GolfPosted by
TheStreet

Phil Mickelson Wins Historic PGA Championship With Callaway Clubs And Golf Ball

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Phil Mickelson delivered a record-breaking performance for the ages at Kiawah Island and claimed his sixth major win on Sunday at the PGA Championship. Mickelson relied on Callaway Golf (ELY) - Get Report equipment and an Odyssey Putter throughout the week while becoming the oldest major champion ever at age 50.
Golfnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Golf Glance: Phil Mickelson goes for double dip; LPGA returns to Match Play

Field Level Media's Golf Glance provides weekly news and storylines from each of the major North American golf tours. LAST TOURNAMENT: PGA Championship (Phil Mickelson) THIS WEEK: Charles Schwab Challenge, Fort Worth, Texas, May 27-30 Course: Colonial Country Club (Par 70, 7,209 yards) Purse: $7.5M (Winner: $1.35M) Defending Champion: Daniel...
TennisArkansas Online

Off the Wire

Phil Mickelson is assured of at least one more crack at the major that has given him the most heartache. He accepted a special exemption Friday to play the U.S. Open. Mickelson becomes the first player since Vijay Singh in 2010 to receive an exemption without having won the U.S. Open, but he's not without merit. He has won five majors -- all of them except the U.S. Open -- to go along with his 44 victories on the PGA Tour. He has been eligible for every U.S. Open dating to 1994, but the 50-year-old Mickelson has fallen out of the top 100 in the world ranking. He had said in February 2020, a month before golf shut down because of the pandemic, that he would not accept an exemption. He was prepared to go through 36-hole qualifying on June 7, a week before the U.S. Open returns to Torrey Pines in his hometown of San Diego. He holds the U.S. Open record with six runner-up finishes.
Golfgobankingrates.com

What Is Phil Mickelson’s Net Worth?

Find out more about Phil Mickelson’s net worth and golf achievements. Major wins: 6 (2004 Masters, 2005 PGA Championship, 2006 Masters, 2010 Masters, 2013 British Open, 2021 PGA Championship) Total Pro Wins: 54. Notable: Mickelson is easily the second-best golfer of the current era, behind Tiger Woods, and holds the...
GolfWashington Post

Officials apologize after crowd surges to celebrate Phil Mickelson’s PGA Championship win

The swarm that engulfed Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka as they made their way up the 18th fairway on Sunday at the PGA Championship made for an entertaining visual, but not everyone was happy with the chaotic situation. Mickelson, whose impending victory was the source of the excitement, called the situation “unnerving” after his round, while Koepka — who had major knee surgery two months ago — said he took some bumps from the fans at the Ocean Course in Kiawah Island, S.C.
NFLPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Update on the latest sports

UNDATED (AP) — A pair of streaks ended as the Kansas City Royals took the opener of their doubleheader with the White Sox in Chicago. Salvador Perez belted a three-run homer and Michael A. Taylor had a two-run drive as the Royals dumped the White Sox, 6-2. The Royals had dropped 11 in a row before ending the White Sox’s six-game winning streak.
Golfaudacy.com

The Latest: Mickelson with consecutive bogeys at PGA

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — The Latest on the PGA Championship (all times local):. Phil Mickelson is once again squandering his big lead on the back nine at the PGA Championship. Mickelson carried a five-shot lead into the final nine holes Saturday before holding on to lead by a stroke.
Golfgolfmagic.com

Golf Punter wins $300,000 on Phil Mickelson winning US PGA

Phil Mickelson may have scooped more than $2 million for his victory at the US PGA last week, but a number of golf punters around the world also won big on the oldest major champion of all time. Mickelson, who prevailed by two shots for his sixth career major title...
GolfThe Guardian

Phil Mickelson’s glory at 50 made possible by dedication and belief

It may seem typical after a shock sporting outcome for the champion to insist he or she always had belief they could defy the odds. In the case of Phil Mickelson, the level of continued dedication to his profession makes earlier confidence entirely believable. At the age of 50 years,...
Detroit, MIsanilacbroadcasting.com

Mickelson joins lineup at Rocket Mortgage

DETROIT (May 2021) – The field for the Rocket Mortgage Classic continues to take shape in a big way, as the tournament today announced commitments from World Golf Hall of Famer Phil Mickelson and fellow major championship winners Patrick Reed and Webb Simpson. Sungjae Im, Max Homa and Kevin Kisner,...
TennisSun-Journal

Sports Digest: Nadal ends losing streak against Zverev with win in Rome

Rafael Nadal ended a run of three straight losses to Alexander Zverev with a convincing 6-3, 6-4 win over the German on Friday to reach the Italian Open semifinals. Zverev had beaten Nadal in straight sets at the same stage in Madrid a week ago but their latest meeting went the Spaniard’s way from the start. Aiming for a record-extending 10th Rome title, Nadal raced to a 4-0 lead in the first set and saved all eight break points he faced in the second.