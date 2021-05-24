Connecticut Sports Betting Bill Moves Forward, Fantasy Takes a Hit

If you live in the state of Connecticut, I have some great news for you. On Wednesday, the Connecticut State Senate voted 28-6 in favor of a bill to legalize sports betting. The bill had already passed overwhelmingly in the House, 122-21. It now heads to Gov. Ned Lamont's desk. Lamont has long been a proponent of legalized betting and is expected to sign the bill into law as soon as early next week. The new gaming compact allows for both retail and online betting, including betting in person at the popular Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods casinos. Connecticut is home to 3.5 million people, making it the 30th most populous state in the country. But Connecticut is also one of the wealthiest states in the country, ranking 6th in highest median income. It is also strategically located next to the lucrative New York city market. The goal is to have legalized betting up and running in time for Week 1 of the NFL season this Fall. With Connecticut set to legalize betting, we are now up to 28 legal states, plus D.C.