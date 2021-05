Funeral services for 55 year old Pastor Joel Sutton, of Manning, Iowa, will be held Saturday, May 29, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at United Methodist Church in Manning. Burial will be at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery near Van Meter at a later date. Friends may call from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, May 28 at the Manning United Methodist Church. Visitation will resume at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday at the Church. Ohde Funeral Home in Manning is in charge of arrangements.