54 High School and Junior Division Outdoorsman Compete at State Fishing Tournament at Prairie Rose State Park

(Prairie Rose State Park) Twenty-five teams consisting of High School and Junior Southwest Iowa Fishing Team members all caught their fish limit at the State Tournament at the 173-acre lake at Prairie Rose State Park on Saturday. Each team consisting of two competitors bagged their five largest fish and weighed them in. (The entire list of results are posted below).

Cooper Jipsen and Dylan Comes of Atlantic won the High School Competition with five fish, totaling just over 11-pounds. Comes claimed the largest bass trophy. His fish weighed just over three pounds. Cooper Jipsen and Dylan Comes will now compete in a National Tournament in South Carolina. (Click below to listen to the duo’s interview). (Photo: L-R-Cooper Jipsen, and Dylan Comes)

Joaquin Wailes of Wiota and Joey Oathoudt of Corning, Iowa, finished as the runner-up with a 5 bag limit totaling 10.07 lbs,

Drey Newell and Braden Smith, of Atlantic, were the overall season points champions, and also advance to the National Fishing Tournament in South Carolina.

Emmett King and A.J. Draper of Panora got off to a terrific start and hauled in their limit of fish during the first 30-minutes of the tournament, and won the Junior Division title and advance to the National Junior League Tournament on the Illinois side of the Quad Cities. The (Photo: L-R: Emmett King, and A.J. Draper) Click below for the interview.

Second place went to Hade and Holden DeVore of Atlantic, IA. as they hauled in 5 bass at 10.11 lbs.

Bob Harris, the Coach, founder, and President of the Southwest Iowa Fishing team, says the student anglers did a fantastic job. He says all twenty-five teams caught a total of 500 fish, for a 20 fish average per boat. The fish were all alive and put back into the lake following weigh-in. “This club is going in the right direction, we’re focusing on the youth, and we have cooperated sponsors, parents, and volunteers whose main focus is on the kids as well.” (Click below for an interview with Bob Harris).

Powerade High School Boat Series results from the McDermott & Son Roofing Company SAF SWIFT tournament at Lake Anita on Saturday.

1st– Cooper Jipsen, Atlantic, IA and Dylan Comes, Atlantic, IA, 5 bass, 11.13 lbs., Boat Captain- Dent Petty

2nd- Joey Oathoudt, Corning, IA and Joaquin Wailes, Wiota, IA, 5 bass, 10.07- Boat Captain- Bob Harris

3rd tie- Carter Frost, Cedar Falls, IA and Cade Hoover, Cedar Falls, IA, 5 bass, 10.03- Boat Captain- Mike Frost

3rd tie– Korben Brunt, Anita, IA and Owen Hoover, Anita, IA, 5 bass, 10.03 lbs., Boat Captain- Randy Hoover

3rd tie- Owen Wilkinson , Corning, IA and Daniel Mattox, Corning, IA, 5 bass, 10..03- Boat Captain- Johnathon Locke

6th– Drey Newell, Atlantic, IA and Braden Smith, Atlantic, IA, 5 bass, 10.02 lbs.- Boat Captain- Brady Dickerson

7th– Will Neville, Oabcig Falcons and Ways Raasch, Oabcig Falcons 5 bass, 10.00 lbs.

8th– Jake Oathoudt, Corning, IA and Dakota Breaud, Corning, IA, 1 bass, 9.15 lbs., Boat Captain- Chuck Elmquist

9th– Colton Rudy, Atlantic, IA and Colin Rudy, Atlantic, IA, 5 bass, 9.13 lbs., Boat Captain- Chuck Rudy

10th– Caleb Nue-, Johnston, IA. and Mason Pospeshil, Johnston, IA., 5 bass, 9.10 lbs.

11th tie- Cameron Hoden, Tri-Center Trojans, and Addisyn Redinbaugh, Tri-Center Trojans, 5 bass, 9.07 lbs.

11th Tie– Mason McCready, Macedonia, IA and Caden Forristall, Carson, IA, 5 bass, 9.07 lbs., Boat Captain- Eric McCready

13th– Tegan Steinkuehler, Harlan, IA and Tytan Frohlich, Harlan, IA, 5 bass, 9.06 lbs., Boat Captain- Derrick Steinkuehler

14th – Vicente Butcher, Corning, IA., and Conor Britten, Red Oak, IA., 4 bass, 2.10 lbs., Boat Captain- Jim Robinson- Villisca

Fairlire Yup Junior Boat Series results from the McDermott & Son Roofing Company SAF SWIFT tournament at Lake Anita on Saturday.

1st- Emmett King, Panora, IA. and AJ Draper, Linden, IA., 5 bass, 11.04 lbs., Boat Captain-Jeremy King

9th- Hade DeVore, Atlantic, IA., and Holden DeVore, Atlantic, IA., 5 bass, 10.11 lbs., Boat Captain- Brad DeVore

4th-Jake Wailes, Wiota, IA and Brentyn Hoover, Anita, IA,5 bass, 10.03 lbs. Boat Captain- Rob Clausen

4th-Tyson Partlow, Menlo, IA and Carey Mitchell, Stuart, IA, 5 bass, 10.01 lbs. Boat Captain- Rob Clausen

5th: Gavin Dougherty, Lewis, IA and Garrett Stetzel, Atlantic, IA, 5 bass, 10.00 lbs., Boat Captain- Koby Stetzel

6th- Hunter Quist, Atlantic, IA., and Aiden Smith, Elliot, IA., 5 bass, 9.09 lbs., Boat Captain-Brian Moore

7th: Grayson Molgaard, Atlantic, IA and Owen Miller, Atlantic, IA, 5 bass, 9.08 lbs., Boat Captain- Peter Molgaard

8th: Letty McSorely, Carson, IA and Colton Krueger, Carson, IA, 2 bass, 9.06 lbs.,- Boat Captain- Adam Krueger

9th–Cody Swank, Harlan, IA and Braxton Hass, Atlantic, IA, 5 bass, 9.05 lbs., Boat Captain- Don Switzer

10th- Colton Anderson, Atlantic, IA and Maddy Anderson, Atlantic, IA., 5 bass, 8.01 lbs., Boat Captain- Kirt Knudsen

11th: Brody Hughes, Red Oak, IA and Bently Hughes, Red Oak, IA, 5 bass, 6.04 lbs., -Boat Captain- Bill Hughes