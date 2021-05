The Weeknd was the big winner at Sunday night’s Billboard Music Awards, taking home top artist honors. He also won the first award handed out on the live telecast, for top Hot 100 artist. Appearing in a black suit and coat, he joked, “Thank God I don’t have to wear that red suit anymore,” a reference to the outfit worn by a “character” he appeared as for several months after dropping his album After Hours in various videos, late-night appearances, awards-show performances at performing at the Super Bowl halftime show. The continuing storyline followed a man on a night gone wrong, then on a violent streak, later with bandages showing first his injuries then later signaling a message about plastic surgery in Hollywood (in one video, he sings on stage after obvious facial surgery).