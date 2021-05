In the highly-anticipated episode, Grace Kinstler, Willie Spence and Chayce Beckham perform for one last time before one of them is named as the winner of the current season. AceShowbiz - "American Idol" returned with its grand finale for season 19 on Sunday, May 23. In the highly-anticipated outing, the Top 3, Grace Kinstler, Willie Spence and Chayce Beckham, performed for one last time before one of them would be named as the winner of the current season.