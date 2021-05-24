Texas youth show up in "amazing" numbers as state tries to vaccinate 1.7 million children now eligible for COVID-19 shot
In the first week that Texas adolescents were eligible to be vaccinated for COVID-19, after a year of pandemic-induced isolation from their families, peers and classrooms, more than 100,000 kids ages 12-15 poured into pediatricians' offices, vaccine hubs and school gyms across Texas to get their shots.