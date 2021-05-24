newsbreak-logo
Luke Bryan Taps Casey Bishop for a Rocking Bon Jovi Cover on ‘American Idol’ Finale [Watch]

By Carena Liptak
 3 days ago
Luke Bryan briefly swapped his judge's chair for a spot on the stage -- and his country twang for glam rock -- during the American Idol finale on Sunday night (May 23), inviting recently-eliminated contestant Casey Bishop back to the stage for a duet performance of Bon Jovi's "Livin' on a Prayer."

