Eric Church charts his 10th career Number One hit this week with “Hell Of A View.” The song is included on his new triple album, Heart & Soul. Eric co-wrote “Hell of A View” with Casey Beathard and Monty Criswell while he was holed up with a group of hit songwriters in the mountains of North Carolina last year. He tells us: “Casey Beathard, the co-writer on this song, was working on something, and I remember walking in, and he looked at me and he goes, ‘This is good. Listen to this.’ And he started, (sings) I was no Daddy’s dream’, you know, the whole deal and he got to the Bronco, smoke my Bronco tires line, and I go, ‘This is really good.’ So, we wrote that song that day and the next day.”