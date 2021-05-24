Shanna Moakler Blames Kourtney Kardashian for ‘Destroying’ Family
Model Shanna Moakler blames her ex-husband Travis Barker's new girlfriend for her bad relationship with her kids Landon and Alabama. Confused? Pull up a chair. As fans will recall, Moakler and Barker have been split for a decade, but that hasn't stopped her from claiming that Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian are "destroying" her family. She accused Kim of cheating with Barker, and she has accused Kourtney, his current love, of destroying her relationship with her kids.