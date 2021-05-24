newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Shanna Moakler Blames Kourtney Kardashian for ‘Destroying’ Family

By Pulse of Radio
1063thegroove.com
 4 days ago

Model Shanna Moakler blames her ex-husband Travis Barker’s new girlfriend for her bad relationship with her kids Landon and Alabama. Confused? Pull up a chair. As fans will recall, Moakler and Barker have been split for a decade, but that hasn’t stopped her from claiming that Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian are “destroying” her family. She accused Kim of cheating with Barker, and she has accused Kourtney, his current love, of destroying her relationship with her kids.

www.1063thegroove.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Shanna Moakler
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#Model Shanna Moakler#Love#Kids#Recall
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Family Relationshipsvermilioncountyfirst.com

Shanna Moakler Claps Back at Kids’ Complaints About Her

Shanna Moakler is fighting with her kids on social media now. She dismissed Alabama‘s remarks on IG claiming that her mom isn’t there for her and her brother Landon. As many will recall, Moakler has been an outspoken presence on social media since her ex Travis Barker went public with his love for Kourtney Kardashian. She has been so busy throwing shade on them, her 15-year-old daughter says that she and Landon have been left in the dust.
CelebritiesComplex

Travis Barker and Kim Kardashian Reportedly Never Had Affair Despite His Ex’s Claim

Despite new accusations reportedly from his ex Shanna Moakler, sources are claiming that Travis Barker did not have an affair with Kim Kardashian. A source close to both the Blink-182 drummer and entrepreneur told Page Six Monday that nothing happened between Kim and Travis during the time he was with Moakler, between 2004 and 2006, after the model reportedly claimed in a DM that it was the reason for their divorce.
CelebritiesDaily Iberian

Addison Rae 'obsessed' with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

Addison Rae is "obsessed" with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's relationship. The 20-year-old TikTok star thinks her friend has found an equally "amazing" partner in the Blink-182 drummer - who she was first romantically linked to in January - and thinks the couple are very "cute" together. She gushed to...
FitnessPosted by
POPSUGAR

My Abs and Arms Hurt Just Watching Kourtney Kardashian's Levitating Trapeze Table Workout

If the Avengers are looking for a new member, Kourtney Kardashian's abs are ready for the audition. In a video posted to her Instagram account on Thursday, Kardashian shared a glimpse at her full-body trapeze table workout alongside Poosh's Sarah Howard, and our abs hurt just watching this intense routine. "Breathing, birds, and bending," Kardashian captioned the video, which shows her doing horizontal pull-ups and hip thrusts all while keeping her legs balanced on a swing.
CelebritiesWUSA

Kourtney and Kim Kardashian Reveal Why They're Worried About Scott Disick in New 'KUWTK' Clip

Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West are worried about how Scott Disick will handle Keeping Up WIth the Kardashians coming to an end. In a sneak peek clip from an all-new episode of the hit reality show, the sisters discuss Scott's future, and why he may have a hard time coming to terms with change. Kourtney, 42, and Scott, 37, share three kids together -- Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6.
Family Relationshipsdequeenbee.com

Shanna Moakler slams kids' 'false claims' about parenting

Shanna Moakler has insisted her children have been making "false claims" about her parenting. The 46-year-old beauty admitted it has been "hurtful and heartbreaking" to have Landon, 17, and 15-year-old Alabama - who she has with ex-husband Travis Barker - claim on social media that she isn't involved in their lives and dismiss ideas that she is an "amazing" mom.
CelebritiesAshe County's Newspaper

Kourtney Kardashian reunites with Scott Disick

Kourtney Kardashian reunited with her ex Scott Disick to mark his 38th birthday. The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star was spotted attending her former partner's celebrations on May 24. Her sisters Kim Kardashian West and Khloe Kardashian, as well as Scott's girlfriend Amelia Hamlin, were at the event too.