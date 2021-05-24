Shanna Moakler Blames Kourtney Kardashian for ‘Destroying’ Family

Shanna Moakler is fighting with her kids on social media now. She dismissed Alabama‘s remarks on IG claiming that her mom isn’t there for her and her brother Landon. As many will recall, Moakler has been an outspoken presence on social media since her ex Travis Barker went public with his love for Kourtney Kardashian. She has been so busy throwing shade on them, her 15-year-old daughter says that she and Landon have been left in the dust.