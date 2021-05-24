START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: New cooking class in Quad-Cities helps you manage — or prevent — diabetes
Diabetes is a huge health concern. Over 34 million or 13.3% of the population is diagnosed with diabetes and that number jumps to 34% or 88 million with pre-diabetes (a condition when your blood sugar level is higher than it should be but not high enough for your doctor to diagnose diabetes). In the Quad-Cities, we are doing worse than the national average with 14.5% of our population diagnosed with diabetes.qctimes.com