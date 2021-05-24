LFC 2-0 Palace: Reds finish third after blistering end to the season
Liverpool ended the season in third as they scooped up their 8th win in the final 10 games. A season, quite literally, of three thirds. The reds were top on Christmas Day, but an injury crisis threatened to derail their season and by March they were 10 points behind Leicester City in third place. Then a fightback got underway and victory at Old Trafford followed by a late Alisson goal at West Brom gave new momentum to a top four push.www.anfield-online.co.uk