LFC 2-0 Palace: Reds finish third after blistering end to the season

Whether barely scraping into a Champions League place while leaking buckets of oil after the heights of their last two seasons is really “saving” Liverpool’s season is an open question. And there’s a more than fair argument that after their owners were one of the main drivers of the diabolical, Mr. Burns-level greedy, and ultimately incompetently-handled Super League Liverpool deserve to finish outside the top four. But that’s where the team finds itself, and the difference between not having Champions League income and having it is still massive and can point a club in massively different directions.