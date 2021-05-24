newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

LFC 2-0 Palace: Reds finish third after blistering end to the season

By Anfield Online
anfield-online.co.uk
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiverpool ended the season in third as they scooped up their 8th win in the final 10 games. A season, quite literally, of three thirds. The reds were top on Christmas Day, but an injury crisis threatened to derail their season and by March they were 10 points behind Leicester City in third place. Then a fightback got underway and victory at Old Trafford followed by a late Alisson goal at West Brom gave new momentum to a top four push.

www.anfield-online.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Hodgson
Person
Harry Kane
Person
Alisson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reds#Liverpool#Lfc#Leicester City#Lfc#West Brom#Top Flight#Head Injuries#Christmas Day#March#Old Trafford
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
News Break
Liverpool F.C.
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
News Break
Sports
Related
Deadspin

Alisson goal saves Liverpool’s season - yes, he’s the goalkeeper

Whether barely scraping into a Champions League place while leaking buckets of oil after the heights of their last two seasons is really “saving” Liverpool’s season is an open question. And there’s a more than fair argument that after their owners were one of the main drivers of the diabolical, Mr. Burns-level greedy, and ultimately incompetently-handled Super League Liverpool deserve to finish outside the top four. But that’s where the team finds itself, and the difference between not having Champions League income and having it is still massive and can point a club in massively different directions.
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Steven Gerrard Guides Rangers To An Invincible Season

Steven Gerrard has cemented his place in Rangers history today after guiding his team to an unbeaten season. Rangers ended the season with an emphatic 4-0 win over Aberdeen to confirm their title as the 'The Invincibles'. Rangers have an incredible record this season, they've played 38 games, won 32,...
Premier Leaguewhathifi.com

Chelsea vs Leicester City live stream: how to watch the Premier League in 4K and for free

It's crunch time for Chelsea and Leicester City with top four spots up for grabs and Liverpool hot on their heels. Any dropped points in Tuesday night's game gifts the advantage to their rivals. Forget the cup final. That was a dress rehearsal. The Champions League is the prize this time. Make sure you know how to watch a Chelsea vs Leicester City live stream in 4K or for free wherever you are.
Premier Leaguesemoball.com

Round 2: Chelsea, Leicester meet again in crucial EPL game

Chelsea and Leicester are playing each other in the Premier League just three days after meeting in the FA Cup final. Being the superstitious type, Thomas Tuchel chose not to watch the final minutes of Liverpool's match at West Bromwich Albion on television. Instead, the Chelsea manager was checking the...
Premier League90min.com

The Liverpool lineup that should start against Burnley

Just two games stand between Liverpool and returning to the Champions League next season. After the season they've had, that would be some feat. Alisson's wonderfully dramatic late header against West Brom means their fate is in their own hands heading into their penultimate matches and with Chelsea set to face Leicester during the week, one of the two teams above them is guaranteed to drop points.
Premier LeagueESPN

Suarez rescues Atletico's Liga hopes, Chelsea season hangs in balance, Alisson heroics for Liverpool

Manchester City, Inter Milan and Bayern Munich may have wrapped up the Premier League, Serie A and Bundesliga titles respectively, but the races in La Liga and Ligue 1 are going down to the final weekend as Luis Suarez starred for Atletico Madrid and PSG closed the gap on Lille. Elsewhere we saw Robert Lewandowski and Lionel Messi score note-worthy goals, Alisson produce a moment of genuine magic for Liverpool, and Chelsea lose the FA Cup as a precursor to a critical week for their top-four hopes.
Premier Leaguetbrfootball.com

Report: Spurs make Matthias Ginter bid; Liverpool also keen

Tottenham Hotspur have made a bid for Matthias Ginter, while Sport Bild has claimed that Liverpool are also interested in the centre-back. It would be no surprise to see both Spurs and the Reds strengthen their options at the heart of the defence in the coming months. Football London recently...
Premier LeagueThis Is Anfield

Premier League top 4 race: Where it stands for Liverpool in the final week

It all comes down to the final week as Liverpool prepare for two decisive games in the Premier League, vying with Leicester and Chelsea for a place in the top four. Victory over West Brom on Sunday was essential, and a late, late winner from Alisson has kept the Reds in with a hope of reaching next season’s Champions League.
Premier LeagueWorld Soccer Talk

African players in Europe: Salah battles Kane for Golden Boot

Paris (AFP) – Egypt’s Mohamed Salah goes into the final two rounds of the Premier League season as joint top scorer with Harry Kane on 22 goals in the Golden Boot race. Both scored at the weekend with Salah equalising for Liverpool in their dramatic 2-1 stoppage-time victory at West Bromwich Albion.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Burnley are letting in supporters for FREE for their final home game of the season against Liverpool, but Tottenham's tickets will cost a huge £60... so, with fans finally back, how much are YOUR team charging?

It's the moment we've all been waiting for - Premier League supporters finally returning, albeit in limited numbers, to cheer their teams on as this crazy season draws to a close. Of course, the crux for some has always been being able to afford to travel to fixtures and then...
Premier LeagueESPN

Liverpool's Alisson says game-winning header against West Brom instinctual

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson said his late game-winning goal against West Bromwich Albion was all down to his "instincts" as a footballer. The Brazil shot stopper headed in the winner for Liverpool on almost the last touch of the game in the 2-1 victory over the Baggies to keep their Champions League hopes alive with two games remaining in the Premier League season.
Premier Leaguegivemesport.com

Mohamed Salah: Latest Transfer Rumours, News, Gossip And More

Since joining Liverpool in 2017 from AS Roma, Mohamed Salah has transformed into one of the world's best players by setting the Premier League alight with his performances. As well as leading the Reds to Champions League and top-flight glory, the winger's superb goal-scoring escapades have seen him win the Premier League Golden Boot in two of the last three seasons.
Premier Leagueempireofthekop.com

Liverpool star has ‘infinite offers’ but contract details proving problematic for Serie A giants – report

AS Roma have been credited with interest in Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum, who reportedly has ‘infinite offers‘ ahead of the summer transfer window. That’s according to reliable Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, who claim the Netherlands international’s contract demands are proving problematic for numerous clubs. Wijnaldum’s representatives are said to...
Premier Leaguebesoccer.com

Tuchel tells Chelsea not to fear Leicester rematch

Thomas Tuchel encouraged his Chelsea players not to waste the success of his first few months in charge at Stamford Bridge in the final week of the Premier League season ahead of a FA Cup final rematch against Leicester on Tuesday. Chelsea were beaten 1-0 by the Foxes at Wembley...