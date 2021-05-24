Eden Hazard has heart set on emotional, cut-price transfer back to Chelsea

Eden Hazard is actively looking for a way out at Real Madrid this summer and a return to Chelsea is his preference, according to Spanish TV. Hazard has struggled in LaLiga since his £130m switch in the summer of 2019. Things have not worked out for the 30-year-old with injuries and a loss of form limiting him to just 21 starts in two seasons. Hazard was part of the Madrid side that lost to Chelsea in the Champions League semi-final recently. And he angered one half of the Spanish capital when he was seen laughing with former team-mate Kurt Zouma on the final whistle at Stamford Bridge.