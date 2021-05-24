newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Side-by-side leaked photos show Panasonic GH5 II exterior is basically identical to the GH5

By John Aldred
DIY Photography
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith an announcement expected tomorrow, it wasn’t much of a surprise that GH5 Mark II images have leaked early. Nokishita posted a couple of tweets leaking product photos of the GH5 Mark II over the last few days. Not surprisingly, there are no photos of a GH6, backing up the idea that if the GH6 is mentioned at all during Panasonic’s online event, it will simply be a development announcement.

www.diyphotography.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lcd#Fn1#Hdmi#Gh#Pocket 4k#Product Photos#Prores#4k Braw#Ergonomics#Tweets#Changed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Panasonic
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
Related
Electronicsephotozine.com

The Myth of Medium Format

I hope you enjoy browsing the images in my Portfolio - all comments are welcome!. Medium format gives better quality than 35mm format. This was always presented to me as a given, but then again the lenses on medium format cameras are designed rather differently to those contrasty, ultra-sharp lenses on 35mm format ones. You may have guessed by now that I am talking about film cameras, but we'll get to digital before the blog is out. I had a Rolleiflex 3.5F with Planar lens, a Rolleiflex GX with f/2.8 Rollei HFT lens Helmut Newton Special Edition, a Mamiya 6, a Mamiya 645 and a Pentax 645N and to be honest the best of these was the rangefinder Mamiya 6. Of course they were all far less versatile or convenient than my humble Pentax MX and ME Super, which also produced beautifully sharp images.
Electronicspetapixel.com

Canon Patents IBIS-Powered AA Simulation Tech, Similar to Pentax

Canon has applied for a patent that would allow a camera to use its in-body-image-stabilization (IBIS) to approximate the effects of an anti-aliasing filter. The idea is similar to how sensor-shift multi-shot works, but in reverse. The application — which was found by Northlight Images and shared by Canon Rumors...
ElectronicsDIY Photography

Panasonic to announce GH6 development and GH5 Mark II launch tomorrow?

There’s been a lot of hype – for a couple of years now – about Panasonic releasing a successor to its GH5 mirrorless camera. Up until recently, that hype was surrounding a possible GH6. A whole new beast with all the latest bells and whistles. Then, a week ago, we saw a leaked spec sheet for what appears to be a (mostly the same as the original) GH5 Mark II.
Electronicspetapixel.com

These Canon R5 Clip-In Filters Fit Between the Sensor and the Lens

Kolari Vision has announced a set of clip-in magnetic filters that fit between the sensor and the back of a lens. Compatible with the R adapter, or native RF lenses, these can be used to add rear filtering to RF lenses, or two layers of filtering when paired with the R filter adapter.
Electronicspetapixel.com

Zenit Unveils Four Full-Frame Manual Prime Lenses For Multiple Mounts

Russian camera manufacturer Zenit has announced the release of four new manual full-frame prime lenses that they first revealed last year: the Zenitar 35mm f/2, 50mm f/1.5, 58mm f/1.9, and 60mm f/2.8 Macro. As noted by DPReview, the 35mm and 50mm lenses are designed for Sony E-Mount, while the 58mm...
Cell Phonesxda-developers

S21ultra camera issue and reboot

I'm having random restarts with the s21 ultra, seems the phone is having an error in the background and restarts to avoid freezing or something. I checked all the auto-restart options are off. The restarts really happen randomly, sometimes im watching a youtube video, sometimes chatting on whatsapp, and it happens almost once/twice a week.
Electronicsstarkinsider.com

Incoming: New Panasonic GH Series cameras. GH5 Mark II, 6K GH6 too?

And we’re off to the races. Panasonic just sent out invitations for YouTube Live stream happening next week to announce new Micro Four Thirds (MFT) cameras. Here’s the actual headline, with full announcement below:. New GH Series cameras are coming!. Interesting thing to note here is that camera is, in...
Electronicsluminous-landscape.com

A Slew of Similar Sony Sensors (and two news pieces)

Leica just introduced a new 24-70mm f2.8 Vario-Elmarit for L-mount (or so the press releases say)… I was immediately suspicious that something was not exactly as it seemed, because there are very few Leica lenses one can buy for $2795. A few older M-mount primes with slower maximum apertures are possibilities… Some of the APS-C TL-mount lenses, sure. But a full-frame 24-70mm f2.8 with multiple aspheric and exotic glass elements for L-mount? That should be a $5000 lens… Also, the optical design looked familiar – I thought I’d seen that lens somewhere before. The first lens I checked was the Panasonic 24-70mm for L-mount. Nope, different element count. Then, I saw on another site that the Leica lens might actually be the Sigma 24-70mm f2.8 Art. I didn’t want to simply republish someone else’s tip without checking it out, so I looked at the two design diagrams, which looked incredibly similar (Sigma colors in the low-dispersion glass, providing more information than Leica does , but whatever Leica provides checks out with the Sigma). The size and weight check out – dimensions are nearly identical (within a millimeter), with the Leica a bit heavier (21 grams), but little enough that it could easily be accounted for by a different barrel or focus/zoom rings.
Electronicsmobilesyrup.com

Apple reportedly working on fully wireless ‘Beats Studio Earbuds’

A new batch of leaked renders suggests Apple is on the verge of releasing a new set of fully wireless earbuds called the ‘Beats Studio Earbuds.’. The renders were found in the code of the latest iOS and tvOS beta builds. They display a pair of tiny buds that come in white, red and black colour schemes. The leaked Buds’ included charging case also looks reminiscent of the AirPods Pro case.
ElectronicsTechRadar

Hands on: Panasonic GH5 Mark II review

While it doesn’t represent a huge leap forward from the original GH5, the GH5 Mark II builds on its strong foundations with a series of small performance improvements and the addition of wireless live-streaming. Anyone looking for a small, rugged camera with well-appointed controls, a wide range of video options and excellent all-round image quality should certainly keep it in mind.
RetailPocket-lint.com

Panasonic Lumix GH5 Mark II vs Lumix GH5: How much has changed?

(Pocket-lint) - Panasonic has replaced its GH5 mirrorless camera with an updated version: the unsurprisingly named GH5 Mark II. But it's very similar to its predecessor. The M2 isn't identical to the original GH5, though, and while may not make sense to swap out a first-gen for this model, there are differences. So what exactly are they?
ElectronicsDigital Photography Review

Panasonic Lumix DC-GH5 II (Lumix DC-GH5M2) Overview

The Panasonic GH5 II (GH5M2) is an updated version of the original that adds new video features, improved autofocus, and a new coating on its 20MP sensor to reduce flare and ghosting. The design and in-body image stabilization are unchanged. New autofocus algorithms allow for faster acquisition, face/eye/body/head detection, and improved tracking.
Electronicspremierguitar.com

Two Notes Torpedo Captor X Reactive Load Box DI and Attenuator

Excellent tones. Quality construction. Compact size. Generous library of virtual cabs. Loads third-party IRs. Excellent editing software for Mac, PC, iOS, and Android. Dual XLR outputs. Great price. Non-switchable ohmage. No dedicated 4-ohm model. Two Notes is a familiar name among IR users. Besides offering a range of hardware speaker...
Electronicsvideomaker.com

Panasonic GH5 II prioritizes video quality and livestreaming

Today, announced alongside the upcoming Panasonic GH6, Panasonic introduced the GH5’s successor — the new hybrid mirrorless GH5 Mark II digital camera. While the GH5 has always been a killer camera for creators, the GH5 II seems to take it a step further. By offering higher video quality and support for livestreaming, the GH5 II appears to be a camera made for video creators.
Electronicscamerajabber.com

Panasonic Lumix GH5 II price, specs, availability confirmed

Panasonic has announced the Lumix GH5 Mark II, or GH5 II, a new Micro four Thirds mirrorless camera with a 20.3Mp Four Thirds type sensor and an updated Venus Engine processor. According to Panasonic, the Lumix GH5 II’s sensor has an AR (anti-reflective) coating that helps to suppress flare and...
Electronicsfroknowsphoto.com

CANON R3’s INSANE PRICE?! Micro Four Thirds LIVES!!!

This FIX is brought to you by Printique. From now until June 7th at 11:59PM PST, save 20% OFF your entire order when you use the code YOFRO at checkout at http://printique.com. This week we have stories about a high school censoring 80 girls photos in their year book. Panasonic announced the GH5 II and announcing the development of the GH6, and finally, what will the Canon EOS R3 be priced at??? This is YOUR Photo News Fix.
Cell PhonesPosted by
SlashGear

Pixel 6 leak spills the big beans on both sides

The Google Pixel 6 appears to have leaked in a major way this week, both in standard and Pro configurations. The latest leak shows the Google Pixel 6 in what’s likely the standard color setup, with a white back, bright orange top back section, and black camera array. The backside camera array is set in a sort of bridge, rising … Continue reading
Electronicsredsharknews.com

Panasonic GH5M2 (GH5 II) announced: Live streaming and unlimited 10-bit 4K 60p recording feature

The Panasonic GH5M2 (GH5 II) is here, and it has an evolved set of features from the original GH5 to give filmmakers more versatility out of the box. It’s been long rumoured, as well as the subject of some recent leaks, but now the Panasonic LUMIX GH5M2, or GH5 II as it will undoubtedly be referred to by others, is official. We’ve been giving the camera a workout so prepare for our review to drop soon, but for now here’s what you can expect from the new device.