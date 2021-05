We’ve known for some time now that Ford is planning an ultra-high-performance variant of the all-new Ford Bronco, and that this model will either be called the Ford Bronco Raptor or Ford Bronco Warthog. After Ford Authority reported some exclusive details about this more hardcore Bronco last fall, we soon spotted the very first prototype. Shortly afterward, Ford trademarked the “Warthog” name, leading many to believe that the model would in fact be called the Warthog, a fact seemingly confirmed by a prototype we spied with “Warthog” written inside the wheel well followed by a leaked supplier letter.