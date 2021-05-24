newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Port of Cromarty Firth, Gen2 join to import green hydrogen

By Sanja Pekic
offshore-energy.biz
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScotland’s Port of Cromarty Firth has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (Mou) with Norwegian firm Gen2 Energy to import green hydrogen from Norway into the UK. The port will become the UK transhipment hub for Gen2 Energy’s hydrogen, produced from Norway’s surplus renewable energy, which will be shipped across the North Sea to the Port. Hydrogen would then be distributed to customers across the UK by road, rail and sea.

www.offshore-energy.biz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Hydrogen Production#Uk#Green Energy#Offshore Wind#Wind Energy#Renewable Sources#Norwegian#Gen2 Energy#The Scottish Government#Green Hydrogen#Clean Hydrogen Energy#Port#Supply#Energy Sources#Suppliers#Mou#Uk#Transhipment#Demand
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Norway
News Break
Economy
News Break
Clean Energy
News Break
Industry
Country
U.K.
News Break
Energy Industry
Country
Scotland
Related
Energy IndustryThe Guardian

Oman plans to build world’s largest green hydrogen plant

Oman is planning to build one of the largest green hydrogen plants in the world in a move to make the oil-producing nation a leader in renewable energy technology. Construction is scheduled to start in 2028 in Al Wusta governorate on the Arabian Sea. It will be built in stages, with the aim to be at full capacity by 2038, powered by 25 gigawatts of wind and solar energy.
Energy IndustryICIS Chemical Business

Chilean green hydrogen could undercut European blue by 2025

LONDON (ICIS)--Chilean green hydrogen could cost less than $1.3/kg (€1.06/kg) by 2025, the country’s energy and mining minister Juan Carlos Jobet said at Reuters Events: Hydrogen 2021 on 20 May. The projected decline in hydrogen cost puts green hydrogen from Chile below blue hydrogen produced in Europe. Chile set an...
Energy IndustryElectronicsWeekly.com

ULEMCo joins ENGV to develop Australian hydrogen fuel market

ULEMCo, the UK hydrogen fuel pioneer, has signed an MoU with ENGV of Australia to collaborate on developing a market for its hydrogen dual fuel technology. The scope of the agreement extends across Australia and into commercial vehicles, particularly heavy-duty applications like refuse collection, urban trucks, buses and prime movers.
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Australia warms to green hydrogen amid Japanese demand

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Australia could supply Japan with one million tonnes of “green” hydrogen a year by 2030, project developers predict, if costs can be lowered sharply and transport challenges overcome. Momentum is building for such projects as businesses look to take advantage of Australia’s vast land area and abundant...
Energy Industryfuelcellsworks.com

Green Hydrogen Systems A/S Announces Intention to Launch an Initial Public Offering on Nasdaq Copenhagen

Kolding, Denmark— Green Hydrogen Systems, a leading provider of efficient, standardized, and modular electrolysers used in on-site production of green hydrogen using renewable electricity, today announced its intention to launch an initial public offering (”IPO” or ”Offering”) of its shares and to apply for its shares to be admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen.
Energy Industrypower-technology.com

SSE plans to invest $2.8bn in low-carbon power projects

UK-based energy company SSE is planning to invest almost £2bn ($2.8bn) in low-carbon power projects this year. The investment is part of the company’s £7.5bn ($10.5bn) investment plan to 2025. This plan includes the construction of the world’s largest offshore wind farm at Dogger Bank, as well as Scotland’s largest and deepest offshore wind farm at Seagreen.
Energy Industrymarketresearchtelecast.com

Oman to host a green hydrogen megaproject based on renewable energy

In the governorate of Al Wusta, one of the regions of Oman, the construction of the largest green hydrogen plant will begin in 2028, the project partners announced through a release. It is planned that by 2038 it will have 25 gigawatts of renewable solar and wind energy that will be able to generate millions of tons of green hydrogen per year, without generating carbon emissions.
Energy Industryfuelcellsworks.com

HydrogenPro, H2V Industry and Mitsubishi Power Europe Join Forces to Develop Green Industrial Hydrogen Projects

HydrogenPro AS: HydrogenPro (OSE:HYPRO), H2V Industry and Mitsubishi Power Europe have entered into an MoU forming a consortium that will develop and deliver green industrial hydrogen projects. Oslo, Paris–HydrogenPro (OSE: HYPRO), H2V Industry and Mitsubishi Power Europe have entered into an MoU forming a consortium that will develop and deliver...
Energy Industrysaurenergy.com

EDP Group to Invest Over €1 Billion in Green Energy in Galacia, Spain

Lisbon-headquartered electric utilities company EDP- Energias de Portugal recently announced its plans to invest more than 1 billion euros in Galicia, Spain, over the next 10 years, to develop renewables and support the region’s on-going transition to a new energy and economic model, within the framework of the European Next Generation funds.
Businesswindpowermonthly.com

Ex-MHI Vestas boss Kavafyan to take over at Aker Offshore Wind

Floating offshore wind developer Aker Offshore Wind has hired former MHI Vestas boss Philippe Kavafyan as its new CEO. From 1 November, the industry veteran will replace Astrid Skarheim Onsum, who has decided to pursue interests outside the company. Kavafyan has spent more than 15 years in the wind industry,...
Environmenth2-view.com

Green hydrogen set to be produced at Townsville wastewater treatment plant

The Townsville City Council is planning on working with a local consortium to explore the production of green hydrogen at one of the city’s wastewater treatment plants. The council for the city, located in Australia, agreed to establish a licence agreement with Townsville Hydrogen to investigate the feasibility of hydrogen production in the region on land at the Mount St John wastewater treatment plant.
Energy Industryoffshore-energy.biz

KN, LS, MOL to develop LCO2 and hydrogen project in Klaipeda

Klaipedos Nafta (KN), Larvik Shipping (LS), and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) have reached an agreement to carry out a feasibility study to develop liquefied CO2 (LCO2) loading facilities at KN’s infrastructure in Klaipeda, Lithuania. The companies acknowledge the potential for carbon capture, utilisation, and storage (CCUS). The concept is to...
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Envision Digital Continues Its Mission Towards Net Zero With The Port Of Antwerp To Pioneer A Green Port

SINGAPORE, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Envision Digital International Pte Ltd ("Envision Digital"), a global Net Zero partner and Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) technology leader, today announced a collaboration with the Port of Antwerp by its local European entities in Netherlands and France, to develop green port solutions to reduce amongst others, greenhouse gases (GHG) in ports. The collaboration named: 'Portable Innovation Open Network for Efficiency and Emissions Reduction Solutions (PIONEERS)' represents leading ports, terminal and transport operators, forwarders, knowledge institutes, technology developers, innovators, and public entities.
Energy Industrychemengonline.com

New project in Ireland will investigate offshore green-hydrogen storage

ESB and dCarbonX have signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the joint assessment and development of Irish offshore green hydrogen subsurface storage. This partnership represents another milestone in Ireland’s emerging hydrogen economy as part of its transition to a low-carbon future. Under this agreement, ESB and dCarbonX will work together...
Energy Industryh2-view.com

Green Hydrogen Systems to launch IPO to scale-up hydrogen production

Green Hydrogen Systems has revealed today (May 27) its intention to launch an initial public offering (IPO) on Nasdaq Copenhagen with the funds raised from this set to scale up its green hydrogen production. The company is a leading provider of efficient, standardised and modular electrolysers used in on-site green...
Energy Industryrenewablesnow.com

Enerkon Solar eyes green hydrogen production JV in Cyprus

May 26 (Renewables Now) - Renewables investor Enerkon Solar International Inc (OTCMKTS:ENKS) last week unveiled plans to form a joint venture (JV) to build a “small” green hydrogen production plant in Cyprus. The company, which operates in the US and the UK through its six subsidiaries, said it has received...