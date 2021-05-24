Port of Cromarty Firth, Gen2 join to import green hydrogen
Scotland’s Port of Cromarty Firth has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (Mou) with Norwegian firm Gen2 Energy to import green hydrogen from Norway into the UK. The port will become the UK transhipment hub for Gen2 Energy’s hydrogen, produced from Norway’s surplus renewable energy, which will be shipped across the North Sea to the Port. Hydrogen would then be distributed to customers across the UK by road, rail and sea.www.offshore-energy.biz