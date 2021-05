Chinese shipbuilder New Times Shipbuilding has ordered three MAN B&W 6G70ME-GI engines in connection with the construction of a trio of 210,000dwt bulkcarriers for Eastern Pacific (EPS), the Singapore-based shipping company. CSSC-MES Diesel (CMD) will build the engines in China, while Rio Tinto – the metals and mining multinational – will charter the vessels upon their entering service. The contract includes an option for three further vessels.