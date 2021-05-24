Ask Dr. Roach: Transient low blood pressure can cause a dizzying sensation

DEAR DR. ROACH: If a person has a titanium hip as a result of hip replacement surgery and that person later falls, is it possible that their hip would break?. A: A hip replacement, or total hip arthroplasty, replaces the head and neck of the femur with a prosthesis, which will go into a cup in the hip. Modern materials, such as titanium, are exceptionally light and strong, and it would be extremely unusual to break the prosthesis. However, a fall can still do damage to the hip, such as dislocating the hip, or loosening the prosthesis in the person's femur. They can also certainly damage or even break the other side, or even the same side in the shaft of the femur. Consequently, it is critically important after a total hip surgery to strengthen the muscles to reduce the likelihood of a fall. Balance exercises provide additional benefit in reducing the chance of a fall. My experience, after decades of taking care of patients before and after hip surgery, is that those patients who put in the extra effort after surgery with physical therapy are those who do the best long term.