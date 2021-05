Over the pandemic, a large swath of working women in the U.S. was forced to decide between keeping their jobs or taking care of their families at home. The issue was exacerbated by COVID-19 but is also due largely to the preexisting crumbling child and elder care systems in the United States. Time’s Up CEO Tina Chen said fixing the problem, which she called "critical infrastructure," will take help from the private sector as well as the government. "It isn’t just government investments that we need. We also need employers to see that it is in their best interest to help their workers address their caregiving solutions," Chen told Cheddar.