Chicago, IL

Triple Shot Memorial Weekend

wdrv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Chicago heads into the first official weekend of summer, double shot vaccinations may be soaring, but The Drive is injecting you with an extra booster of “Triple Shots” all this Memorial Day Weekend!. Enjoy three in a row each hour from all your favorite classic rockers all weekend as...

wdrv.com
Chicago, ILPosted by
Californiacalories

Top Dessert Spots in Chicago

When I recommend a new restaurant, I always make sure to remind people to save room for dessert. Since dessert really should not be an everyday indulgence, it is important that when you do decide to indulge, you want to make it count. Though some people may argue that there is no such thing as a bad dessert, there are some desserts that are just far better than others. Rather than add a few inches to your waistline trying to find which dessert spots in Chicago are the standouts, I have done my share of taste testing and narrowed it down for you. Read on to learn about the top dessert spots in Chicago.
Chicago, ILDaily Gate City

Crowd cheers parrot rescue in downtown Chicago

A firefighter used a pole to pluck a wayward parrot off its perch on a window ledge in downtown Chicago on Sunday, to the delight of the crowd watching. (May 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive:...
Chicago, ILPosted by
WGN TV

Chicago firefighters rescue pet bird stuck on ledge in the Loop

CHICAGO – Chicago firefighters attracted quite a crowd in the Loop Sunday afternoon when they rescued a pet bird. “There he goes,” one person could be heard saying. The bird was stuck on a window ledge on the second floor of the Railway Exchange Building, located in the 200 block of S. Michigan Avenue. Fire crews assisted with his rescue. “The citizen asked for a ladder and a crew member instead used a pole to assist getting the bird down,” Chicago fire shared on Twitter.
Chicago, ILChicago Tribune

Drum show draws musicians, merchants to Kane County Fairgrounds

There’s a little drummer in almost everyone, said Rob Cook, host of a Chicago-area drum show for three decades. “There are people that are born drummers and don’t let it out,” said Cook, 70, of Michigan. The Kane County Fairgrounds hosted the 30th annual Chicago Drum Show this past Saturday...
Chicago, ILabc11.com

Sushi To-Go: Master Chef Kaze Chan develops TOGO-makase during pandemic

CHICAGO -- Sushi-san is one of Chicagos premiere Japanese restaurants and home to the citys most esteemed master sushi chef, Kaze Chan. "Were thankful every day that we get to work with Master Chef Kaze-son," said Sushi-san partner Amarit Dulyapaibul. "You'd be hard-pressed to find a sushi restaurant in Chicago or a sushi chef in Chicago that hasn't been in some way informed or trained directly by Kaze."
Chicago, ILTime Out Global

Get Growing! Expo

Friendly warning! We're working hard to be accurate. But these are unusual times, so please check that events are still happening. Has all that time at home over the last year got you thinking more about starting a garden? Whether you're working your way up to a green thumb or you're already a seasoned gardener, you'll find all sorts of tips and tricks at the multi-weekend Get Growing! Expo, which features a bounty of free classes, workshops and other educational events meant to help your garden (and plant knowledge) thrive. Swing by each weekend to learn about how to plant a veggie garden, build your own terrarium and more—plus, you can shop greenery from Plant Truck Chicago.
Chicago, ILDaily Gate City

Mask guidance confusion makes Chicago mom nervous

Many are confused by the CDC's newest guidance on mask wearing. A Chicago mother of two worries that her unvaccinated children will be exposed to the virus. (May 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/d2e819028c0245108870cf76c74f98c7.
Chicago, ILNBC Chicago

Chicago's Beaches to Reopen for Memorial Day Weekend

Chicago took a step toward a normal summer Monday as the city revealed its beaches will reopen just in time for Memorial Day weekend. The more than two-dozen beaches along the Lake Michigan shoreline will reopen on May 28, the Friday of Memorial Day weekend, said Mike Kelly, superintendent and CEO of the Chicago Park District. The city's beaches were closed during the summer of 2020 in line with COVID-19 restrictions.
New York City, NYPosted by
Wide Open Pets

Cat Jumps From Fire, Escaping Out Five-Story Window

Who says black cats aren't lucky? One cat jumps from the window of a burning building and sticks the landing. With such heavy topics in the news lately, from the coronavirus pandemic to the airstrikes between Israel and Hamas, a brave black cat jumps into the spotlight to bring a little hope into everyone's day.
Oak Brook, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

'Michaelangelo's Sistine Chapel' exhibit tours to Oak Brook

Art, faith and commerce all combine in "Michaelangelo's Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition," which opens Wednesday at Oakbrook Center. Shoppers who may have previously visited the Sears in the Oak Brook shopping mall can now instead marvel at reproductions of 33 Biblical story frescos created during the height of the Italian Renaissance.
Chicago, ILurbanmatter.com

Where You Can Celebrate National Pizza Party Day in Chicago This Year

There’s an entire day dedicated to pizza parties? Like, c’mon. This is itching every single one of my elementary school sensibilities to the highest degree. May 21st in Chicago, some of the city’s most recognizable pizza spots are flexing their gabagool guns and boasting some of the best pizza pies they have to offer. Chicago is known as a pizza town, with signature deep dish pizza’s to tourists and the beautiful delicacy that is the square-cut tavern pie true Chicagoans brag about, there’s no shortage of good pizza in town. Here are some of the restaurants and bars around the city celebrating a little extra this year for National Pizza Party Day.
Chicago, ILmetalinjection

MISFITS To Play Walk Among Us In Full At Riot Fest 2022

Looks like The Original Misfits with Glenn Danzig on vocals is planning on continuing on through 2021 and into 2022. The band is already set to replace My Chemical Romance at Aftershock 2021, and are now slated to play Riot Fest 2022 where they'll perform their entire 1982 debut album Walk Among Us in full. The Original Misfits is currently Danzig, bassist Jerry Only and guitarist Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein alongside drummer Dave Lombardo (Suicidal Tendencies, Dead Cross, ex-Slayer) and guitarist Acey Slade.