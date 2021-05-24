Gazprom starts construction of gas complex at Ust-Luga
Russia’s Gazprom has started construction of a new gas, LNG, and chemicals complex at Ust-Luga that will include the 13 million metric tonnes per year Baltic LNG plant. The complex for processing ethane-containing gas (CPECG) will be located near the settlement of Ust-Luga in northwestern Russia. This is reportedly the only cluster of this kind in the world, combining capacities for gas processing, gas chemistry, and LNG liquefaction.www.offshore-energy.biz