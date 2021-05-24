newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Gazprom starts construction of gas complex at Ust-Luga

By Sanja Pekic
offshore-energy.biz
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRussia’s Gazprom has started construction of a new gas, LNG, and chemicals complex at Ust-Luga that will include the 13 million metric tonnes per year Baltic LNG plant. The complex for processing ethane-containing gas (CPECG) will be located near the settlement of Ust-Luga in northwestern Russia. This is reportedly the only cluster of this kind in the world, combining capacities for gas processing, gas chemistry, and LNG liquefaction.

www.offshore-energy.biz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Gas#Ust Luga#Northwestern Europe#Transmission#Ust Luga#Cpecg#Gpc#Ruskhimalyans#Baltic Chemical Complex#Gcc#Tambeyskoye#Rgd Pererabotka Salavat#Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat#Gas Processing#Gas Production#Ethane Containing Gas#Construction#Chemicals Complex#Gas Chemistry#Lng Liquefaction
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Place
Europe
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Pertamina plans small scale LNG infrastructure in Java

The project will supply gas to the Cilacap refinery for 20 years. Indonesian state-owned oil and gas company Pertamina will set up small-scale LNG infrastructure to support its refinery business at Cilacap in Java, it said on May 25. The project will supply gas to the Cilacap refinery for 20...
Energy Industryoffshore-energy.biz

Gazprom Neft’s LNG bunkering vessel completes sea trials

Russian oil producer Gazprom Neft informed its liquefied natural gas bunkering vessel, Dmitry Mendeleev has completed sea trials. The construction of Russia’s first LNG bunkering vessel has entered the final stage, Gazprom Neft said in its statement on Friday. The company noted that during the sea trials, tests of the...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Gazprom aims to produce 12% more gas in 2021

Russia's Gazprom aims to produce 12% more natural gas in 2021 than last year, the company's deputy chairman of the management committee, Vitaly... Russia's Gazprom aims to produce 12% more natural gas in 2021 than last year, the company's deputy chairman of the management committee, Vitaly Markelov, said in a presentation on May 27. The state gas producer now ...
Energy Industryhurriyetdailynews.com

Oil to be extracted from 3 wells

Turkey is set to extract petroleum from three newly discovered reserves in the country’s southeast and northwest, the energy and natural sources minister said on May 27. “Following the discovery of 405 billion cubic meters of natural gas in the Black Sea, we have also found oil in three new onshore wells,” Fatih Dönmez tweeted.
Energy Industryoffshore-energy.biz

Tellurian secures LNG SPA with Gunvor

US LNG project developer Tellurian has secured an LNG supply deal with the Singaporean unit of the Swiss commodity trader Gunvor. Under the agreement with Gunvor Singapore, Tellurian will supply three million tonnes per annum (mtpa) for a ten-year period, indexed to a combination of two indices; the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) and the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF), netted back for transportation charges.
Trafficnaturalgasworld.com

Europe emerges as global LNG price-setter

Coal-to-gas switching is adding fuel to market dynamics. Global liquefied natural gas (LNG) markets were set to tighten over the next five years, driven by a slowdown in global LNG supply growth. But Europe’s market dynamics are turbo-charging the price recovery, with TTF currently trading close to $9/mn Btu, a level not seen since mid-2018.
Energy Industrymarinelink.com

Tellurian to Sell LNG to Gunvor, Delays Louisiana Project Start

U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) developer Tellurian Inc said on Thursday it signed a 10-year agreement with commodity trader Gunvor Group for 3 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of LNG. Tellurian shares soared around 24% on the news to their highest since February. In addition, Tellurian released a presentation that...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Russia's Gazprom ups 2021 gas output forecast to 506.5 bcm

MOSCOW, May 27 (Reuters) - Russian gas giant Gazprom on Thursday raised its gas output forecast for 2021 to 506.5 billion cubic metres (bcm), up from a previous forecast of 497 bcm, according to a company presentation. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Jan Harvey)
Energy Industryoffshore-technology.com

Gazprom resumes oil production in Libya

The Russian majority state-owned multinational energy corporation Gazprom has resumed oil production in Libya following a ten-month hiatus. The ports, export terminals and production facilities in Libya have gradually restarted operations, according to a report by the Russian news agency Tass. The managing director of Gazprom’s subsidiary Gazprom EP International,...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Gazprom charters two LNG carriers

The vessels were built by the Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Okpo shipyard in South Korea and will be managed by Greece's Alpha Gas. Gazprom's marketing and trading division has chartered two new 174,000-m3 LNG carriers (LNGCs), the Russian gas supplier reported on May 21, boosting its presence in the global LNG market.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Lukoil sees Q1 gas flow recovery

The growth in gas supply, together with higher oil prices and stronger fuel demand, led to Lukoil's Ebitda more than doubling year on year. Russia's Lukoil produced 5.5% more gas in the first quarter compared with Q1 2020, thanks to a post COVID-19 recov... Please sign in to access the...
Energy Industryrenewablesnow.com

Equinor, RWE, Hydro partner to develop offshore wind in Norway

May 26 (Renewables Now) - Norwegian companies Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR) and Norsk Hydro ASA (OSE:NHY) and Germany’s RWE AG (ETR:RWE) have teamed up in a bid to develop a large offshore wind park in Norway. The companies said today they have signed a collaboration agreement to jointly submit an application...
Businessmeatpoultry.com

Heat and Control starts construction in Mexico

GUADALAJARA, MEXICO – Heat and Control Inc. has started construction on a new facility in Mexico, which will ultimately be the company’s largest existing property. The new facility is nestled between Guadalajara, which is where its home office for Mexico and Latin American operations is located, and Lake Chapala. The company celebrated its groundbreaking on April 12.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

AGIG starts supplying hydrogen-blended gas to Adelaide

AGIG will blend 5% renewable hydrogen into its existing natural gas distribution network to deliver a blended gas to more than 700 homes in parts of Adelaide. Australian Gas Networks (AGN), part of Australian Gas Infrastructure Group (AGIG), has officially opened its A$14.5mn ($11.2mn) Hydrogen Park South Australia (HyP SA) green hydrogen plant and started adding the fuel into the Adelaide natural gas network, AGIG said on May 19.
Energy Industryvestnikkavkaza.net

Gazprom changes strategy on Turkish direction

Before 2020, Russia was the leading gas exporter to Turkey with a market share around 33%. Few were those who predicted any sudden alterations to this order of things. Even though Azerbaijan ramping up exports to Turkey with TANAP’s commissioning had been long time on the agenda and given the political proximity between the two its utility was never really debated, the annual aggregates would still keep Gazprom comfortably in pole position, having both BlueStream and TurkStream to avail itself with. Yet, tanking oil and gas prices have pushed Russia aside last year. Having shrugged off last year’s travails, Gazprom is now intent on retaking the No. 1 spot in Turkey.