Gazprom starts construction of gas complex at Ust-Luga

Before 2020, Russia was the leading gas exporter to Turkey with a market share around 33%. Few were those who predicted any sudden alterations to this order of things. Even though Azerbaijan ramping up exports to Turkey with TANAP’s commissioning had been long time on the agenda and given the political proximity between the two its utility was never really debated, the annual aggregates would still keep Gazprom comfortably in pole position, having both BlueStream and TurkStream to avail itself with. Yet, tanking oil and gas prices have pushed Russia aside last year. Having shrugged off last year’s travails, Gazprom is now intent on retaking the No. 1 spot in Turkey.