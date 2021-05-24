newsbreak-logo
Marion, IA

Marion Board Could Approve New Mascot

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
(Marion, IA) — The Marion school board could vote tonight (Monday) to change the school’s mascot from Indians to Wolves. The district conducted a poll and found 57 percent want the Wolves mascot, with the Storm the other choice. The school was set in February to replace their Indians mascot with the Mavericks — but were told that the nickname dates back to an early 1800′s Texas rancher and slave owner.

