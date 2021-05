SEATTLE -- Emmanuel Clase wasn’t needed Friday night. He’d already pitched three days in a row and why would the Indians use their closer in a 7-4 loss to Seattle?. The next time Clase does pitch it will be interesting to see what role he’ll be in. Will the rookie right-hander be the closer as he has been through most of the first 36 games of the season? Or will James Karinchak, another hard-throwing young right-hander, be trying to get the last three outs in a close game?