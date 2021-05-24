newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Let’s hear it for … the alley

hh-today.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEver wonder why new residential developments almost never have alleys any more? It’s not an earth-shaking subject, but it occurred to me on a leisurely bike ride around Albany on Sunday. A look at a map of Albany tax lots, available on the city’s website under “Planning and Building,” confirms...

hh-today.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Side Streets#City Streets#Traditional Alleys#Garages#Wide Streets#Residential Lots#60 Foot Long Driveways#Google Street View#Mackinaw Ave#Bike#Space#Benton Woods#Maple St#Residential Areas#Albany Tax Lots#Vehicle Access#City Planning#Aerial Photos#Potential Dwellings#Blackberries
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
News Break
Google
News Break
Walmart
Related
Hanover County, VAWashington Post

Yes, let’s keep the trees

Regarding Tanya Finch’s May 23 Local Opinions essay, “Greed is destroying forests and the environment in Fairfax County”:. This is happening in many other places around the country. In mostly rural Hanover County, Va., we have a “development corridor.” What does this mean? It means that healthy ecosystems are being wiped out to build retrogressive housing developments. What do I mean by retrogressive? Housing developments with uniformly black roofs, dark siding and miles of blacktop, which contribute to local high temperatures and overall global climate change. I also mean large swaths of unsupportable grass lawns with pesticides, herbicides and other lawn chemicals eventually being drained into wetlands and rivers, including the Chickahominy River.
Coronado, CAcoronadonewsca.com

Let’s Get On The Road Again!

This week I’m heading out on the road to discover new destinations and revisit places I haven’t been to in years. I’ll be gathering material for feature stories for Coronado Magazine beginning with the June issue. Throughout my three months on the road, I’ll also be writing weekly dispatches; alternating between the Eagle & Journal newspaper and the Eagle & Journal’s website at http://www.coronadonewsca.com.
Portland, ORbridgeliner.com

🗺️ Let’s go roadtripping, Portland

Folks, you’re gonna wanna pack an overnight bag, grab your sunglasses, your favorite podcast or playlist for driving, and roll the window down for this newsletter — it’s all about short road trips you can take for the long (or any) weekend from our city. So do like the Eagles...
ElectronicsLongboat Observer

Let’s Get SEER-ious

Your cooling system is about to be very busy. As Florida’s temperatures rise, your air-conditioner will be working overtime to beat the heat and keep you comfortable. You’ll notice the difference on your monthly electric bill. But there is hope. SEER-iously. Many homeowners today are wellversed in finding energy efficient...
Portsmouth, VAhamptonroadsmessenger.com

City Manager Presents Portsmouth’s Re-opening Plan

Portsmouth City Manager Angel L. Jones announced a projected reopening schedule for city facilities which she presented to the Portsmouth City Council. The re-opening schedule remains subject to change should the Governor modify any of the Executive Orders issued because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Some city facilities including the recreation centers and the Portsmouth Welcome Center are already opened. Facilities that have children under 12 as regular indoor visitors, such as the Children’s Museum of Virginia, will have individualized reopening plans, as necessary.
Charlotte County, FLthecharlottegazette.com

New industry to bring jobs

A new industry has broken ground at the Heartland Regional Industrial Park in Keysville with the anticipation of providing 20 or more full-time jobs to the area. On Monday, May 17, a groundbreaking ceremony was held at the Heartland Regional Industrial Park located along Highway 360. The company distributes structural...
Carroll County, GACovington News

CARROLL: Let’s flip the switch

"It was like someone flipped a switch.” That was my son in Washington, reporting on what he saw last weekend as he walked the streets. “One day, everyone was wearing a mask, with no eye contact or small talk, and the next day, it was like everything was back to normal.”
West Columbia, SCcoladaily.com

Phase II for West Columbia's St Anns Alley bringing 15 additional homes

St Anns Alley, a developing community of single-family homes in West Columbia's River District, will soon be undergoing Phase II of construction. The second phase will include the development of 15 additional homes, 10 of which have already been released for sale and five under construction and expected to be ready for occupancy in July. Two of the homes in Phase II have already been purchased, according to development officials.
Healthmunjoyhillnews.net

City Continues to Require Masks for Business at City Hall

Effective Monday, May 24, the city will no longer require temp checks or ask health screening questions of the public who enter city hall on Congress Street in Portland. However, masks will be required to be worn, even for those individuals who have been vaccinated. City staff that interact with the public will also be required to wear masks, even if they have been vaccinated.
Yanceyville, NCcaswellmessenger.com

MEMORIAL RIDE FOR RANDY ALLEY

The First Annual Memorial Ride for Randy Lee Alley will be held May 22 starting at Raging Bull Harley Davidson, 300 Muldee St., Durham with registration at 10 a.m. and kick stands up at 12 noon. This ride will help his family with funeral expenses and care for the five children he leaves behind. Alley was killed in Yanceyville when his motorcycle hit the CoSquare building on April 16, 2021. 919-596-9511 or www.ragingbullhd.com.
Oklahoma City, OKoklahoman.com

Full-size grocery store, apartments, urban greenhouse farm set for OKC's Automobile Alley

A full-size grocery, urban greenhouse, brewery, 20 apartments and shops are set to join a flurry of development along the BNSF Railway tracks in downtown Oklahoma City. A grocery store has eluded downtown for the past 20 years with one small market, Native Roots in Deep Deuce, closing last year after an eight-year run. Another, the Market at Commonplace in Midtown, opened last year and is transitioning into a specialty shop.
Sheridan, WYSheridan Media

Smith Alley East Agreement

Staff with the City of Sheridan will continue to work with business owners adjacent to Smith Alley east on ways the alleyway can be improved and benefit all parties involved. The City Council at their meeting this week, approved the Smith Alley East agreement. City Engineer Hanns Mercer. Mercer said...
Bonne Terre, MODaily Journal

Council limits traffic in alleys

Bonne Terre City Council members recently heard an update on the NextSite project to fill gaps in the local economy. They also passed ordinances reaffirming the curfew for minors and holding parents and guardians accountable for any damage done by their minor children. Another ordinance that was passed limits the weight of vehicular traffic through alleyways.
Salem, ORsalemreporter.com

SALEM HISTORY: Salem's alley names provide a glimpse into the past

Looking down Liberty Street, on the left side of the photo, the Electric Building is visible as it appeared in 1939. Located at 241-249 Liberty St NE, the building was constructed in 1917 and also known as the Yeater or PGE Building (Ben Maxwell Photo Collection, Salem Public Library, 1419)