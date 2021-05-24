Let’s hear it for … the alley

Regarding Tanya Finch’s May 23 Local Opinions essay, “Greed is destroying forests and the environment in Fairfax County”:. This is happening in many other places around the country. In mostly rural Hanover County, Va., we have a “development corridor.” What does this mean? It means that healthy ecosystems are being wiped out to build retrogressive housing developments. What do I mean by retrogressive? Housing developments with uniformly black roofs, dark siding and miles of blacktop, which contribute to local high temperatures and overall global climate change. I also mean large swaths of unsupportable grass lawns with pesticides, herbicides and other lawn chemicals eventually being drained into wetlands and rivers, including the Chickahominy River.