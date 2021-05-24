newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missoula, MT

Click it or ticket: Extra patrols out for holiday travel

By KTMF Edit
KULR8
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMISSOULA, Mont. - With Memorial Day right around the corner, comes the beginning of the summer travel season. With that, the Missoula Police Department will be increasing patrols.

www.kulr8.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missoula, MT
Crime & Safety
Missoula, MT
Lifestyle
Local
Montana Lifestyle
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
City
Missoula, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Click It Or Ticket#Memorial Day#Season Ticket#Holiday Travel Missoula#Patrols#Mont#Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Travel
Related
Missoula, MTNBCMontana

MEPA canceled, man located

MISSOULA, Mont. — UPDATE: As of Tuesday morning, the MEPA for Phillip James Pierre, Jr. was cancelled. Pierre has been found safe. The Montana Department of Justice has issued a Missing Endangered Person Advisory for 59-year-old Phillip James Pierre Jr.. Police officials say Phillip was last heard from in Helena Thursday evening after traveling from Missoula. Phillip reportedly left his medications in Missoula and there is a concern for his well-being.
Montana StatePost Register

Missing Montana woman's vehicle found with body inside

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — The Cascade County Sheriff says a pickup truck belonging to a Great Falls woman who has been missing for nearly three years was found with a body inside it in the Missouri River last week. Sheriff Jesse Slaughter says the body has not been identified....
Missoula, MTPosted by
KPAX

"Gnomefest" brings prizes—and gnomes—to Missoula cleanup

If you're out and about at one of Missoula’s many public parks and you see a magical creature, you might want to take a second look. Hidden in tree crevices are dozens of gnomes made of earth-toned clay so they blend in. "Gnomefest" is an imaginative spin on cleaning up the public parks by local kombucha company, Back to the Mother .
Montana StatePosted by
94.9 KYSS FM

Winter Storm Warning This Week in Parts of Montana

Mother Nature needs to take her medication. She is having a rollercoaster of emotions this Spring. So far the timing of all of her tantrums has been impeccable. Weather has thrown a wrench into many of my plans this Spring. Mostly when it comes to fishing. I have been planning certain fishing trips and outdoor adventures since the first of the year. Anxiously awaiting for the time to come. Then when the day finally arrives, the skies open up, and drench us in rain. Or, in many cases this Spring, bring out the dreaded wind. But, it always seems to happen on the weekends. Weekdays are usually bright and shiny. Just the weekends are when nature decides to be temperamental. Except for this past weekend, when it was gorgeous. But, the sunshine and warm temperatures unfortunately are short lived. This week is going to see cooler temperatures as well as a possible chance of SNOW.
Montana Statermef.org

A Montana Elk Story – An RMEF Film

Brad Treu of Mathews Archery faces the challenges of western bowhunting in Big Sky Country. An absolute monster bull proves to be a formidable adversary and surprise outcomes are the result of skill and opportunity. As the story goes, nothing good comes easy. Mathews Archery — http://mathewsinc.com/​​​. Browning Firearms —...
Missoula, MTMissoulian

Weekly Crime Report

3900 block of Mullan Rd: Unlawful entry to storage unit. 1600 block of S. 3rd W: Unlawful entry to residence. 200 block of N. Higgins Ave: Unlawful entry to business. 600 block of E. Pine St: Trailer hitch taken from vehicle. 800 block of W. Broadway: Bag taken from vehicle.
Missoula, MTNBCMontana

Advisory issued for missing Missoula man

MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula police issued a Missing Endangered Person Advisory for a Missoula man last seen Thursday evening. Officials said his family is concerned about his well-being. Donald Duane Spies, 63, is 6-foot-2, 205 pounds, with gray hair, brown eyes and glasses. He was last seen wearing a dark,...
Missoula, MTPosted by
94.9 KYSS FM

Which Missoula Businesses Are No Longer Requiring Masks?

It was pretty big news when the Missoula City-County Health Department announced that May 11 would be the day they would make a decision about the future of the mask mandate. And then we even got the news a day early - on Monday the announcement came that masks would now be recommended instead of required. That news probably had a few people doing cartwheels while others cursed it. But it does feel like a pretty big step in getting on the other side of this pandemic and all the craziness we've faced over the last fifteen months or so.
Missoula, MTPosted by
94.9 KYSS FM

Uber And Lyft Will Offer Free Rides To Missoula Vaccine Sites

Missoula County has recently hit the 50% mark for COVID vaccinations in adults - meaning, over half of Missoula now has at least one shot and has either received or is scheduled to receive their second one. We've seen restrictions start to lift - the mask mandate has become a mask recommendation, and events are no longer limited by size capacities anymore. And we've begun putting events back on the calendar, like the endless wave of concerts Logjam has been announcing for Kettlehouse Amphitheater.
Montana StateMontana Standard

Coroner: Woman found in Missoula river died of accidental drowning

The Missoula County Coroner and Montana State Medical Examiner's Office said on Wednesday that a woman whose body was found in the Clark Fork River on Saturday died of an accidental drowning. On Tuesday, the Missoula County Sheriff's Office identified the woman as Kimberly A. Michell, who was 52. There...
Missoula, MTmontanarightnow.com

Places in Missoula still requiring masks

MISSOULA, Mont. - Though the Missoula City-County Health Department relaxed the mask requirement to a recommendation earlier this week, many entities in Missoula County still require masks. As stated in a release, these include, but are not necessarily limited to:. Healthcare facilities. Many schools and childcare facilities. University of Montana.