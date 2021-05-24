Good Sam crime reporter meets online barrier

Dear Action Line: I was instructed to report instances of graffiti in Durango through an online form. So I did. However, the form has some “required fields.” These include race, ethnicity, gender, birth date and, astonishingly, my Social Security number. Why is this necessary to have very personal data to report an act of vandalism? What if this site gets hacked? And for “ethnicity,” there is no choice for “American.” But it does list Canadian and Mexican, as well as Russian and Turkish. Makes me not want to report anything. – Law N. Order.