Our Wild Calling, a book that beckons us to reconnect with nature
Through stories of encounters between humans and animals, Our Wild Calling offers a way out of an age of solitude. We speak to author Richard Louv. After reading Our Wild Calling, journalist Richard Louv‘s latest book, one of two things can happen: the luckiest will find an explanation for what they’ve felt in their hearts since they were kids. The rest will start to see the animal world in a completely different way. It’s simply impossible not to be affected by this book. Telling stories of encounters between human beings and other species, Louv transports the reader into a parallel dimension where animals are given back the individuality, complexity, and justice that our society often denies them.www.lifegate.com