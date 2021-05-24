newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Our Wild Calling, a book that beckons us to reconnect with nature

By Martina Girola
lifegate.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThrough stories of encounters between humans and animals, Our Wild Calling offers a way out of an age of solitude. We speak to author Richard Louv. After reading Our Wild Calling, journalist Richard Louv‘s latest book, one of two things can happen: the luckiest will find an explanation for what they’ve felt in their hearts since they were kids. The rest will start to see the animal world in a completely different way. It’s simply impossible not to be affected by this book. Telling stories of encounters between human beings and other species, Louv transports the reader into a parallel dimension where animals are given back the individuality, complexity, and justice that our society often denies them.

www.lifegate.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildness#Wild Animals#Eco#Natural Resources#Mother Nature#Human Nature#Deep Love#Into The Wild#True Love#World Health Organisation#Fact Nature#Latest Book#Wild Habitat#Love Stories#Solitude#Imaginative Hope#Earth#Spiritual Connection#Living Beings#Human Loneliness
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Animalstherevelator.org

10 New Books About Wildlife and Our Relationship With Animals

As I sat in a pharmacy chair for the required 15 minutes after my first vaccine dose, my mind turned to animals. There weren’t any animals nearby, of course — the buzzing fluorescent lighting of the run-down drugstore wasn’t anyone’s natural habitat, including mine. And that very absence of visible sky and wildlife — a change from the past 15 months, much of which I’d spent watching the world go by through my home-office window — served to remind me how easily we can lose sight of it.
Books & LiteraturePetoskey News-Review

Literate matters: Nature and friendship are amplified in new books from seasoned authors

Perhaps you have noticed it too. More neighbors in the woods and the water. Freed by warming weather and the easing of pandemic-related restrictions, many of us want to reacquaint ourselves with the water and the woods, and thanks to McLean and Eakin Booksellers, Greystone Books,and the Books & Books consortium, there is additional opportunity to discover how the world out your door can soothe.
Books & LiteratureGolfWRX

Book Review: A Course Called America

“My dad’s America was exceptional, but there seemed nothing exceptional about another country that traded in the easy currency of fear” — Tom Coyne. It’s an ominous quote to begin a review, for sure, but now that our attention is focused, it’s an important one to consider as we revisit the micro and the macro of the journey that led to A Course Called America. Golf in the USA could be assigned any number of crossroads junctions, all of which will help to determine its paths as we move past the first 20 percent of this century. It shall not return to the America of the 20th century, but it can learn from the mistakes and successes of its past. The Robert Thomas “Tom” Coyne who penned this novel is not the one we know from his earlier fiction, experiential, and travel works. The currency that he doles out, and the only one that he accepts, is a bitcoin of benevolence and beneficence.
Books & Literaturethetahoeweekly.com

Kids’ nature activity books available

Tahoe Institute for Natural Science has released a new Tahoe Nature Activity Book. Topics include: “How to Draw a Western Tanager,” “Tahoe’s Rockin’ Geology” and “Tahoe at Night.”. Activity books geared toward Grades K through 2 and Grades 3 through 5 can be downloaded for free from the website or...
Georgetown, CAMountain Democrat

Nature’s Solace 8th Invitational Art Show call to artists

Gallery artist CJ Nelson created this poster for the show. Art On the Divide Gallery in Georgetown is excited to announce the theme for the 8th Invitational Art Show to be held in September. “Nature’s Solace” is particularly fitting as many have embraced nature this past year as COVID-19 has kept everyone away from many of the people and things that they cherish.
ScienceThrive Global

Nature heal us..

Nature’s beauty is adorable, amazing in every aspects. God’s gift to us is anything else but the wonderful nature. We are getting many benefits from the mother nature. It provides all basic needs of the living community. Such a wonderful nature giving us one more blessing to us. It heal us.. The healing capability of this beautiful nature.
Books & LiteratureSFGate

Book World: A wild quest for buried treasure

- - - One of the more memorable TV shows of my childhood was "The Millionaire." In each episode, a fictional character received a million bucks, tax free, out of the blue. The drama, which ran from 1955 to 1960, centered on what the lucky stiff did with that windfall and how it changed his or her life. The donor, John Beresford Tipton - the best name for a plutocrat since Scrooge McDuck - withheld his identity from the recipient; the gift was supposed to be an anonymous rain of wealth, not an ego trip for the philanthropist.
Healthtwincitieslive.com

Reconnect With Yourself & Energy

Spring has always been a time of new beginnings. This spring is already full of changes with many more to come. It’s also a great time to look inward and reconnect with yourself and your own energy. Jodi Livon, The Happy Medium, is here to help you do just that.
Books & Literaturehomeschool.com

A Dozen Books That Make Us Human

What does it mean to be human? It’s a deep question but the “human condition is the characteristics, key events, and situations which compose the essentials of human existence, such as birth, growth, emotionality, aspiration, conflict, and mortality”. (Wikipedia) The “human condition” in literature can be used to describe literature...
Belle Chasse, LAplaqueminesgazette.com

Nature in Our Neighborhood

Angelle Ruppert’s class has recently completed a series of four service-oriented field trips to The Woodlands Trail. Ruppert is a K-1 Resource Teacher at Belle Chasse Primary School,. Throughout this program, the children learned that everyone has a role to play in taking care of the environment by doing service...
Religionwebbweekly.com

Resurrection Life! Called On Our Side of the Ascension

Today we make a transition in our Resurrection Life series. Up to this point, we have only considered the amazing interactions people had with the risen Jesus between His resurrection and His ascension. This week and next, we will look at two interactions Jesus had with people after His ascension. Why? To remind us that the risen Jesus is still interacting with His disciples today! This article is based on Act 9:1-19.
Books & LiteratureBoston Globe

Four books that find us heading West

In the 1830s, curious Americans paid 25 cents apiece to see Joice Heth, an elderly Black woman reputed to have been George Washington’s nanny. P.T. Barnum, who had purchased her from a slaveholder, insisted the preposterous tale was true, thereby launching a long career of deceiving willing Americans. Heth’s subtly...
AgricultureTelegraph

Watch: Greta Thunberg: Our relationship with nature is broken, and it links to the Covid crisis

Greta Thunberg has released a new campaign on her Twitter page, calling for human beings to change the way we farm and eat animals. "Up to 75 percent of all new diseases come from other animals because of the way we farm and treat animals. "We are creating the perfect conditions for diseases to spill over from one animal to another, and to us. "The next pandemic could be much, much worse, but we can change."
Rockford, ILRockford Register-Star

Join me in supporting our natural spaces

Last week, the Biden administration released its America The Beautiful Report. In our community, the woodlands, prairies and streams, and all outdoor spaces are more than the backdrop of daily life — they bring us solace and inspire our joy. Like most of you, I have had the fortune to live in this corner of the world and have dedicated my work to helping make sure that our children and grandchildren can walk these same trails, breathe the same fresh air and have clean drinking water.
Santa Fe, NMSantafe New Mexican.com

Governor: Help us save our mural

After navigating through the ocean of misinformation making its way around Santa Fe, I have uncovered a few important factors about the Multi-Cultural mural on Guadalupe Street, where a contemporary art museum is being created. The wall on which the mural is painted was never planned to be demolished. The...
Books & Literatureflyleafbooks.com

The Free World: Art and Thought in the Cold War (Hardcover)

(Current Events, Politics & Law) "An engrossing and impossibly wide-ranging project . . . In The Free World, every seat is a good one." —Carlos Lozada, The Washington Post. "The Free World sparkles. Fully original, beautifully written . . . One hopes Menand has a sequel in mind. The bar is set very high." —David Oshinsky, The New York Times Book Review | Editors' Choice.
Environmentpbs.org

Kindness to Nature Is an Act of Kindness to Us All

This piece comes to us from the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS). To honor Asian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, WCS and Nature are bringing you nine stories in the fields of nature and conservation. I have been involved in the field of wildlife conservation for more than 15 years and...
ReligionBrunswick News

The Bible gives us principles that will guide our lives

I serve in the military and was saved at an evangelistic meeting on base. My faith is in Jesus now and I read the Bible and try to treat others well. But I have to admit that I have a hard time giving up my friends who believe differently, and I stay in turmoil about giving in to peer pressure. What is the solution?
Jobsthemtnear.com

Wild Bear Nature Center Seeking Early Childhood Nature Educator

Wild Bear Nature Center is seeking a Nature Educator with early childhood education experience to join our education team and help lead our 5-6 year old children’s Nature Camp programs. This individual must have at least 600 hours of experience delivering well planned full day educational programs for children. We are seeking creative, child centered educators who love nature and are looking to work in a positive, hard-working environment.