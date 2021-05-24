Our Wild Calling, a book that beckons us to reconnect with nature

“My dad’s America was exceptional, but there seemed nothing exceptional about another country that traded in the easy currency of fear” — Tom Coyne. It’s an ominous quote to begin a review, for sure, but now that our attention is focused, it’s an important one to consider as we revisit the micro and the macro of the journey that led to A Course Called America. Golf in the USA could be assigned any number of crossroads junctions, all of which will help to determine its paths as we move past the first 20 percent of this century. It shall not return to the America of the 20th century, but it can learn from the mistakes and successes of its past. The Robert Thomas “Tom” Coyne who penned this novel is not the one we know from his earlier fiction, experiential, and travel works. The currency that he doles out, and the only one that he accepts, is a bitcoin of benevolence and beneficence.